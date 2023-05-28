Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Who, when and where: Rockridge (35-1) vs. Rock Falls (29-5) Monday at 11 a.m. at the EastSide Centre in East Peoria.

Regular-season kudos: Both teams with the nickname of Rockets captured regular-season championships in their respective conferences. Rockridge has won or shared first place in the Three Rivers Conference's West Division for seven straight years, while Rock Falls went 15-1 to win the Big Northern Conference crown.

The postseason road traveled: To get here, Rockridge won its eighth consecutive regional championship with a pair of contrasting victories at the Princeton regional. After topping the regional hosts 13-0 in five innings in their opener, the Rockets had to battle to best Kewanee 1-0... Returning home for the sectional round, Rockridge struck early against Mercer County in a 6-1 victory. The Rockets then scored nine unanswered runs to roll past Tremont 12-2 in five innings.

Rock Falls opened its playoff push with a dominating 17-2, four-inning win over Byron, then battled past Poplar Grove North Boone 2-0. At the Stillman Valley sectional, Rock Falls topped Richmond-Burton 10-0 in six innings and then besting Marengo 8-2 for its first sectional crown since 2004.

Stating their case: While Rock Falls' 2004 quarterfinalist squad is its only state team to date, Rockridge has made 10 state trips and is trying for its fifth consecutive appearance in the Final Four, having won the last two 2A state titles and three titles in the last four seasons.

Rockridge leaders: In the pitching circle, junior Kendra Lewis is 22-0 with a 1.40 earned run average and 180 strikeouts in 124 2/3 innings; for her high school career, the University of Wisconsin commit is a perfect 65-0... At the plate, Lewis also shines with a .570 average, 21 doubles, four triples, 12 home runs and 52 RBIs... Senior shortstop Payton Brown leads the Rockets with a .576 average and has extended her single-season IHSA home-run record to 27 and her career mark to 54; she also has 13 doubles and two triples with 56 RBIs and 72 runs... Outfielder Kori Needham (.458, 16 doubles, eight homers, 46 RBIs, 48 runs, 15 stolen bases) and second baseman Cierra Bush (.454, nine doubles, seven homers, 42 RBIs, 42 runs), add greater punch to the Rocket batting order, as does sophomore Taylor Dieterich (.431, 17 doubles, eight homers, 45 RBIs, 39 runs, 18 steals).

Rock Falls leaders: Senior Katie Thatcher is both an ace in the circle (22-3, 1.47 ERA, 209 strikeouts) and at the plate (.554, 13 doubles, three triples, nine homers, 41 RBIs, 50 runs)... Senior outfielder Brooke Howard is hitting .496 to go with 11 doubles, six triples, four home runs, 26 RBIs and 50 runs... Rylee Johnson (.454, four doubles, seven triples, five homers, 40 RBIs, 33 runs) and Maddison Morgan (.433, six doubles, 24 RBIs, 31 runs) bolster the Rock Falls lineup.

A new streak: Since its IHSA-record 73-game winning streak was snapped on April 8 with a 1-0 loss to Ottawa — a team that is playing in the 3A sectional round at Lemont — Rockridge has reeled off 27 straight wins, including a 5-1 victory over Rock Falls on the same day as its loss to Ottawa. Additionally, the Rockets have now won 19 consecutive postseason games... Of Rock Falls' five losses, four have come to teams (Ottawa, Rockridge, United Township and Sterling) still alive in postseason play.

Up next: The East Peoria super-sectional champion advances to Friday's 5:30 p.m. semifinal at the Class 2A state tournament at Peoria's Louisville Slugger Complex, and will meet the winner of Monday's Decatur super-sectional matchup between Quincy Notre Dame (24-4) and Effingham St. Anthony (23-3).

— Compiled by Terry Duckett