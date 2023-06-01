Illinois Class 2A State Softball Tournament

When & where: Friday and Saturday at the Louisville Slugger Complex in Peoria.

Friday's semifinals: Beecher (35-4) vs. Johnston City (31-5), 3 p.m.; Rockridge (36-1) vs. Effingham St. Anthony (24-3), 5:30 p.m. Saturday: Third-place game, 1 p.m.; Championship game, 3:30 p.m.

State appearances: Rockridge is making its 11th appearance in the state tournament, with the Rockets having reached the Final Four five straight years and emerging as undefeated state champions the last two seasons. Rockridge has made six of its state trips in the past seven seasons, a run that includes a state title in 2018 and third-place finishes in 2016 and '19... Under the old two-class system, the Rockets won the Class A state title in 2005 and took third in '07; they also reached the quarterfinals in 1996, 2004 and '06.

Rockridge's opponents from St. Anthony reached the semis two years ago that featured a runner-up finish.

In the other Final Four matchup, Beecher also has an impressive state resume; the Bobcats are in their eighth state tournament and have won Class A titles in 2004 and '07 and 2A championships in '17 and '19, topping Rockridge in the semifinals in the latter year... Beecher was runner-up in 2018, falling 5-2 to Rockridge in the finals; the Rockets also topped the Bobcats in the '05 quarterfinals... Beecher also took fourth in 2A in 2014.

Johnston City is making its sixth state appearance, but its first since 2010. The Lady Indians took second in Class A in 1998, falling 1-0 to Alleman in the title game, and were also 2A runners-up in 2010... In between, Johnston City was third in Class A in 1999 and reached the Class A quarterfinals in 2000 and '01.

Streaks: Rockridge comes into the Final Four having won 28 straight games since a 1-0 loss to Class 3A sectional finalist Ottawa on April 8; since the start of the 2021 season, the Rockets have won 100 of 101 games and additionally have reeled off 20 consecutive postseason victories.

Key players — Rockridge vs. St. Anthony: For Rockridge, Illinois State University-bound senior shortstop Payton Brown has brought the power with an IHSA single-season record 27 home runs along with a .574 batting average, 12 doubles, 56 RBIs and 74 runs... Junior pitching ace Kendra Lewis remains perfect in her prep career, coming in at 23-0 with a 1.47 ERA and 183 strikeouts in 129 innings; the Wisconsin-committed Lewis is equally potent at the plate, hitting .585 with 22 doubles, four triples, 17 homers and 57 RBIs... Among the Rocket starters, the trio of senior second baseman Cierra Bush, senior outfielder Kori Needham and sophomore third baseman Taylor Dieterich all are hitting at least .400, driving in over 40 runs and scoring over 40 times.

For St. Anthony, senior shortstop Cameran Rios is the table-setter with a .544 average, four doubles, nine triples, 16 RBIs and 44 runs; the infield duo of senior Anna Faber (.417, seven doubles, 31 RBIs, 22 runs) and junior Sydney Kibler (.408, nine doubles, four homers, 22 RBIs, 25 runs) provide the Bulldogs with extra pop... Senior Lucy Fearday anchors the St. Anthony pitching staff with a 19-1 record, 1.71 ERA and 112 strikeouts in 119 innings.

Key players — Beecher vs. Johnston City: Beecher has a balanced offense led by senior infielder Kylie Cook's .478 average, nine doubles, 21 RBIs and 31 runs; the trio of freshman outfielder Liliana Irwin (.438, 35 runs), sophomore outfielder Tayiah Scanlan (.435, four doubles, 17 RBIs, 29 runs) and freshman pitcher Ava Lorenzetti (.414, eight doubles, 26 RBIs) follow close behind... In the circle, Lorenzetti has enjoyed a stellar rookie season by going 20-3 with an 0.47 ERA and 296 strikeouts in 134 innings.

For Johnston City, freshman shortstop Makenzie Mowery has made an immediate impact by hitting .443 with 11 doubles, three triples, five homers, 25 RBIs and 48 runs... Sophomore pitcher/infielder Peyton Johnson (.363 average) brings the pop with nine doubles, seven homers and 40 RBIs... Senior pitcher Gabby Overturf leads the Lady Indian staff at 18-3 with a 1.75 ERA and 146 strikeouts in 144 innings.

Rockridge coach John Nelson on St. Anthony: "They're extremely athletic with very aggressive baserunners, a good and balanced hitting squad, and very well-coached. They've got two slappers to lead them off in the Rios sisters (Cameran and sophomore Adysen Rios), both lefties with blazing speed, then some bangers coming up behind them. They're going to be a team we cannot afford to look past."

