Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

CLASS 4A NORMAL COMMUNITY SECTIONAL

Tuesday: Edwardsville (29-6) vs. Belleville East (27-7-1), 4:30 p.m. (at Belleville West High School); Bradley-Bourbonnais (26-6) vs. United Township (22-14), 4:30 p.m. Friday: Championship, 4:30 p.m.

FYI: To win its first regional championship since 2016, United Township broke out the heavy offensive artillery, first in a 13-4 semifinal win over Western Big 6 rival Moline, then in a 16-10, eight-inning win over Pekin in the United Township regional title game in East Moline... UT faced Bradley-Bourbonnais in last spring's regional round, falling 10-0 in a Moline regional semifinal tilt... Bradley-Bourbonnais outscored Plainfield Central and Minooka 17-2 in its two wins at its home regional... Edwardsville also had the hot bats going at the Belleville West regional, outscoring Granite City and West 21-5... Belleville East outscored Collinsville and regional host O'Fallon 23-4 in its two regional victories.

Up next: The Normal Community sectional champion advances to Monday's Bloomington super-sectional at Illinois Wesleyan University to face the winner of the Oswego Sectional.

CLASS 3A METAMORA SECTIONAL

Tuesday: Washington (25-8) vs. Geneseo (29-8), 4:30 p.m.; Metamora (30-3) vs. Normal West (28-9), 6:30 p.m. Friday: Championship, 4:30 p.m.

FYI: Geneseo followed up its first Western Big 6 Conference championship with its first regional title since 2019. After topping league rival and regional host Rock Island 12-2 in five innings, the Leafs trailed LaSalle-Peru by four runs, but rallied for a 7-5 victory... The Leafs faced Washington in its regular-season tournament on April 21, with the Panthers rallying from two down for a 5-3 win; Geneseo fell 6-2 to Metamora in last season's Geneseo regional title game... Washington held Bartonville Limestone and Lincoln to one run apiece at its home regional... Normal West won its own regional by blanking Bloomington 10-0 in five innings before edging East Peoria 1-0 in the finals... Metamora outscored Peoria Richwoods and Dunlap 31-4 at its home regional.

Up next: The Metamora sectional champion advances to Monday's East Peoria super-sectional at the EastSide Centre to face the winner of the Lemont sectional.

— Compiled by Terry Duckett