Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

A four-run inning was all it took to end the Geneseo softball team’s standout season. The Washington Panthers of the Mid-Illini Conference scored four runs in the fourth inning on Tuesday afternoon, eliminating the Maple Leafs in the Illinois Class 3A Sectional Semifinals.

The Panthers (26-8 on the season) defeated Geneseo, 4-1, to advance to the sectional title game on Friday afternoon. The Maple Leafs season ends with an outstanding season record of 29-9. Geneseo also won a Western Big 6 Conference title with a record of 12-2 in league play. The Leafs were the champions of the Rock Island Regional, defeating both the Rocks and Lasalle-Peru to take the crown.

“I’m very proud of our team, and we put together a great season,” Geneseo coach Bob Pettit said postgame. “One of the attributes of this team is that we keep battling and fighting to the end — never ever quit. That quality was evident in today’s game. We put runners on base in both the sixth and seventh innings, but could not find a way to figure out their pitcher.”

Brooklyn Ogden, Washington’s starting pitcher, tossed a complete game, surrendering just one run to Geneseo in the third inning and striking out six Maple Leaf batters.

“I was focused on hitting my spots and changing speeds because we know how potent the Geneseo offense is,” Ogden said. “I try to throw my changeup on the outside corner when I’m ahead in the count, which makes it hard to hit with any kind of pop.”

In the early stages of the game, it appeared as if the one run Geneseo scored in the third inning might be good enough to win the game. Designated player Sienna Frank led off the inning with a walk, and one out later, shortstop Payton Stohl doubled into the left field corner to score.

Geneseo’s starting pitcher, Tara Bomleny, cruised through the first three innings, then lightning struck for the Panthers in the top of the fourth inning. Ogden walked to open the inning, and with two outs, Washington’s offense came to life. Shortstop Grace Scrivner doubled to center, scoring Ogden’s pinch runner. Designated player Ellie Redlingshafer reached base on a fielder’s choice, then first baseman Carly Vaughn singled up the middle, scoring Scrivner. The deciding blow came from the bat of second baseman Laila Harris, who hit a two-run triple to left field.

The big inning gave Washington a lead that they did not relinquish in the game's final three innings.

“We knew it was important to change our approach at the plate — to be both more patient and more aggressive when pitches were in the zone,” Washington coach Stephanie Lawson said. “Geneseo is a very good team and an exceptional program, so we knew they weren’t going to give us any runs. We needed to earn them by playing smart and aggressive softball, and most importantly, Brooklyn did a terrific job of keeping their batters off balance.”

Coach Pettit’s team did not go quietly. Geneseo led off the bottom of the sixth inning with singles by second baseman Avery Kennedy and Bomleny. Bother runners were left stranded on second and third. In the bottom of the seventh inning, centerfielder Jaelyn Lambin reached on an infield single with two outs, Stohl hit a line drive single into right field, but Ogden picked up her sixth strikeout to win the game.

Stohl was an offensive weapon for Geneseo with 3 hits on the day, including an RBI double. Bomleny contributed two singles on offense, and Kennedy reached base twice for the Maple Leafs.

“We played well, all three of our pitchers did the job," Pettit said. "Our players had a great attitude and kept fighting, stayed in the game. To get this far is a very fine achievement and reflects well on our entire team and coaching staff.”