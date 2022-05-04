Illinois Pacesetter: Home run mark, birthday make a memorable week for Rockridge's Brown

EDGINGTON — Last week was a most memorable one for Payton Brown in several ways.

Celebrating her 17th birthday last Thursday was the icing on the cake for the Rockridge High School junior softball standout.

Three days prior to turning 17, this week's Illinois Pacesetter became the Rockets' single-season home run queen.

Brown accomplished that feat in one inning of last Monday's 17-2 win over Monmouth-Roseville. She got to bat twice and hit her 11th and 12th homers, the latter a grand slam, to break the mark of 11 set in 2007 by current Rockridge assistant coach Liz Watkins-Furlong.

"Liz was super supportive throughout the whole thing," Brown said. "She's always encouraged me, and the day I did it, she told me to hit two, so that I could break it at home. She definitely supported me; she really wanted one of us to break her record.

"To get it out of the way at home, with everyone there, it was awesome. I loved it, and I loved knowing I had my teammates' support."

The seeds for such a feat were planted during Brown's sophomore year, in which she belted 10 home runs to help the Rockets to a 29-0 finish and the IHSA Class 2A state title, the third in program history.

"There were definitely some jokes about it," she said. "The whole (coaching) staff recognized the possibility, especially with a shortened season. Coach John (Nelson) always joked for me to tell Liz her record is in danger."

The day after breaking the record, Brown gave herself another early birthday present by treating herself to a huge hitting performance in last Tuesday's 14-1 win over Sterling.

The first baseman/pitcher went 5-for-5, slugging three more home runs and adding a pair of doubles, driving in seven runs. In four wins last week, Brown went 9-for-13 with three doubles, five homers, 14 RBI and eight runs.

"I have the mindset of going up there with a good hitting approach, swing hard, and if it goes out, it goes out," she said. "It was a pretty awesome week."

Through 20 games, Brown leads Rockridge in nearly all offensive categories — batting average (.560), total hits (42), doubles (12), home runs (15), RBI (43) and runs scored (33).

She also sports a 4-0 pitching mark with a 1.75 earned-run average, and was the winning pitcher in the same game where she broke the home-run record.

With all of that, she continues to work hard to elevate her game to even higher levels as well as do what she can for the team, as shown by her move to first base to replace graduated senior standout Olivia Drish.

"She's been putting in a ton of work," Nelson said. "Payton is one of those kids that it doesn't matter what she's doing, she outworks the kid in front of her. She's a very selfless player. We needed a first baseman, and she's more a middle infielder and a pitcher.

"We needed Payton to play at first base, and she has no problem doing what the team needs."

Nelson feels the seeds for Brown's hitting tear this spring were planted in last June's 4-0 win over Joliet Catholic in the 2A championship game at Peoria, when she went 3-for-3 with two RBI.

"Ever since that three-hit game in the title game, we've seen her at another level," he said. "She understands the season is a process; we're out to develop so that we can win the last seven games."

Those last seven games mark the postseason, which gets underway in less than two weeks. Currently, the Rockets are 20-0 and have won 50 straight games, third on the IHSA's all-time list. It is a streak that goes back to their win in the 2019 Class 2A state third-place game.

Rockridge is also tied with Erie-Prophetstown for first place in the Three Rivers Conference's West Divison at 9-0, with the teams set to meet twice next week. The Rockets have won or shared the league title the last five seasons.

After last year's title run, in which she batted .442 with nine doubles, 27 RBI and 37 runs to go with her 10 homers, Brown is eager to repeat the experience again.

"Knowing we were a team capable of winning the title, especially being undefeated state champions, it's an experience I'll never forget," she said. "With a new set of seniors and sophomores that didn't get the chance, it would be amazing to do it again."

As for her newly-minted home run record, Brown took note of the 15 years it was held by Watkins-Furlong while looking forward to the day when a future Rocket claims it for her own.

"I can't wait to see future Rockets," she said. "I hope I can hold it for a while until someone comes along and breaks it."

