ILLINOIS PACESETTER: Jones making impact for Panthers

ERIE — Set to make her high school softball debut last spring, Aylah Jones already was projected as a player expected to make an immediate impact in the Erie-Prophetstown lineup.

However, the cancellation of the 2020 season meant that Jones' coming-out party on the diamond had to wait a year. That did not diminish any of the expectations, both on her part and on the part of E-P coach Kerrie Tenboer.

"I was really looking forward to it," the Erie High School sophomore said of her rookie season that ultimately was put on hold. "It was pretty frustrating, because I knew how good a team we could've been last year. I'm just glad we finally got a season together."

The coaches and teammates of this week's Illinois Pacesetter are equally glad. A four-game tear last week provided an ample showcase for the pitcher/center fielder's skill set. She posted a pair of wins in the circle with a combined 27 strikeouts while going 8-for-14 and scoring four runs out of the lead-off slot in the batting order.

Highlighting that run was a two-hit, 14-strikeout gem in a 2-0 victory over the Panthers' Three Rivers East Division rivals from Kewanee. In that game, Jones also went 2-for-3 and scored twice.