Illinois Pacesetter: No sophomore slump for Rockets' Lewis

EDGINGTON — It is safe to say that Kendra Lewis made an immediate impact a year ago with the Rockridge High School softball team.

It would also be a bit of an understatement, as the addition of the freshman pitcher/infielder to an already-potent Rocket lineup served as a catalyst in their undefeated state championship season.

Moving ahead to this spring, Lewis has avoided the so-called "sophomore slump," putting together another strong season and helping the Rockets move closer to another state crown.

This week's Illinois Pacesetter strung together a series of masterful pitching performances to help send Rockridge (33-0) into Friday's IHSA Class 2A state semifinals in Peoria, the most recent being this past Monday's three-hit, nine-strikeout gem in a 1-0 win over Richmond-Burton at the East Peoria Super-Sectional.

Now 23-0, Lewis also sports a 0.86 earned-run average with 10 shutouts and 213 strikeouts in 138 2/3 innings. For her high school career, she is 40-0.

"I feel pretty good about this season, although there are a couple of things that can be fixed," she said. "That's why we practice as hard as we do. I don't like to settle; I always try to get better at each practice and give 110% in everything I do."

Prior to the Elite Eight win over Richmond-Burton, Lewis threw a four-hitter and struck out eight in a 2-1 win over sectional host Tremont. She followed that with a one-hit, 10-strikeout performance in the Rockets' 10-1 sectional-final win over Erie-Prophetstown.

"She's a gamer," Rockridge coach John Nelson said. "Kendra is built for this and is meant to be in these moments. The bigger the game, the better she is. She takes her focus to another level, and she competes at another level. She's able to take that deep breath and get a deeper focus."

Nelson also noted Lewis's competitive drive, both with Rockridge and with his summer fastpitch squad, Heartland Havoc '05.

"Kendra's also on my summer team, and I've seen how she reacts to losing," he said. "She's one of those kids who hates losing even more than she loves winning."

In addition to her pitching numbers, Lewis is one of Rockridge's top contributors at the plate with a .439 average, 17 doubles, four home runs, 33 RBI and 29 runs scored. In the Rockets' two Tremont Sectional victories, she went 5-for-8 and drove in four runs.

Staying true to form, Lewis prefers to couch her performance from the point of view of the entire team.

"I think we've stepped forward as a team. Not just myself, but everybody," she said. "It doesn't matter what we've done in the past. We feel that as long as we went out and played our game, we could live up to our potential and be a great team."

Individually, Lewis showcased plenty of potential last spring. In addition to going 17-0 with a 0.50 ERA and 153 strikeouts, she led the Rockets with a .612 batting average and 50 RBI while belting 11 doubles and seven home runs.

If there has been any pressure on Lewis to replicate such stellar numbers, she has used it to her advantage.

"I feel like I thrive on pressure," she stated. "It's kind of odd to say, but I like pressure. It fuels me and puts a fire under me. I'm not opposed to it."

It is Lewis' confidence not only in herself, but in the abilities of her teammates that provides this Rocket with extra fuel.

"I have so much faith in our team," she said. "I have amazing teammates; they're like sisters. We pick each other up and we all have each other's back."

Having been connected to the Rockridge softball program through Nelson long before entering high school, Lewis at times can't believe her good luck to be a part of two state-qualifying teams and a state championship squad just two years into her prep career.

"Ever since I was a little girl, I'd show up at Rockridge's camps and games, anything to do with Rockridge softball," she said. "This year and last year, it's been incredible. I never would've expected it. This is what we've been working for the entire year.

"We had so much fun down there last year, I hope we can come back with another title."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0