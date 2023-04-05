PORT BYRON — Without a doubt, Alivia Bark provides the Riverdale softball team with quite the bite when she has a bat in her hands.

Both the Rams' senior shortstop and her club are off to red-hot starts. Bark is batting .690 through her team's first eight games, helping fuel Riverdale to seven straight wins and a 7-1 start to its season.

What is more, this week's Illinois Pacesetter etched her name in the Rams' record book with her three-home run performance in last Thursday's 16-0 victory over Monmouth-Roseville.

Going into that game, Bark was tied with 2012 Riverdale graduate Taylor Mericle for the team's career home-run record at 17. Her three-homer outburst topped a mark that had stood for more than a decade.

"The night before that game, my dad got a text saying I was one away from (the career record)," said Bark. "I went into that game looking to swing hard, and if it goes over, it goes over. When I hit my first one, I knew, and it felt great.

"I'm more focused on the season home run record, which I'm tied for; I had no idea about the career record. That was a complete surprise."

Having tied the Rams' single-season home run standard (also held by Mericle) with eight round-trippers last spring, Bark has matched that mark again by hitting her eighth homer of the 2023 campaign and her 21st career four-bagger in a 13-1 win over Morrison this past Monday.

Looking to claim another record in Riverdale's Thursday rematch with the Fillies, the University of Wisconsin-bound standout has also driven in 20 runs and scored 18 more as the Rams are off to a 3-0 start in the Three Rivers Conference's West Division.

A three-year varsity starter who was a key part of Riverdale's IHSA Class 2A sectional championship squad two years ago, the team's fast start has more meaning, especially after slipping to .500 with a 14-14 finish in '22.

"I think it was hard last year, losing (pitching ace) Ashlyn Hemm and several other key players," Bark said, "but the Riverdale softball program continues to fight. We gained quite a few good freshmen this year, like (infielder/outfielder) Katie Cox, and we continue to fight and play hard."

With the entire team playing at a high caliber since falling 9-7 to Dunlap in its opener, Riverdale coach Randy Creen singles out Bark as the greatest catalyst.

"That's where her work ethic in the off-season and when we started practice comes into play," he said. "She leads by example and sets the tone for the whole team. Alivia is a very humble player, and she wants to help the team win games more than anything else.

"Everyone's been clicking, and she's been a big part of it. I'm just so impressed with her dedication and her leadership."

A team captain since making her varsity debut in 2021 -- her freshman season was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic -- Bark has gained plenty of knowledge over the last two years and is using it to help mentor the younger Rams.

"I've been a captain since my sophomore year," she said, "and coming into my senior year, I feel like I've definitely learned a lot from my past teammates."

In terms of her softball future, Bark verbally committed to play at Wisconsin last year, which she feels helped free her up to concentrate even more on helping her high school team to succeed this spring.

"Knowing I'm going to Wisconsin, that's not stopping me from continuing to work hard and always trying to get better," she said. "I'm always trying to work hard and push our Riverdale team."

In two years' time, Bark will be joined on the Badgers' roster by Rockridge junior pitching ace Kendra Lewis, a change she is anticipating a great deal.

"I'd rather have her on my side," she laughed, "then have to go against her."

In the meantime, Bark and the Rams are looking ahead to next week and a pair of meetings with Rockridge that look to factor into the Three Rivers West title race.

"Hopefully we'll be able to give them a good fight," Bark said. "I think this year's team has really been able to make in-game adjustments. That'll help us when we play Rockridge."