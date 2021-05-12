Illinois Pacesetter: Rockets' Lewis is immediate hit at plate, in circle

EDGINGTON — In just 13 games as a high school softball player, Rockridge freshman standout Kendra Lewis has already made a huge impression both on her teammates and opposing teams.
So when head coach John Nelson says that the pitcher/middle infielder "still has a long ways to go" in terms of tapping into her skill set, it could be a long road ahead for the Rockets' rivals both inside and outside of the Three Rivers Conference's West Division.
A five-game stretch last week by this week's Illinois Pacesetter only provided another sample of her talent.
Lewis picked up a trio of shutout pitching victories, combining to allow six hits and record 31 strikeouts, while going 9-for-18 at the plate with 12 RBIs.
"We always say that this game doesn't know your age, and we've been impressed with Kendra and how much of a leader she's becoming, even as a freshman," Nelson said. "At the same time, she knows she's not anywhere near her ceiling. She still has a long ways to go.
"We're going to keep pushing each year to put in the extra work, and if she does that, she can be special."
In helping Class 2A top-ranked Rockets to a 13-0 record that includes a 5-0 showing halfway through their Three Rivers West schedule, Lewis is batting .644 with seven doubles, six home runs and 26 RBIs. In the circle, she's sporting a 7-0 mark with a miniscule 0.17 ERA and 74 strikeouts in 42 innings.
In Lewis's mind, the key to putting up such impressive numbers has been how readily her teammates accepted her into the fold.
"They've been all great, and knowing they all support me and have my back, that makes it so much easier for me to relax and focus," she said. "They've been all like sisters to me. It's been great."
Lewis, in particular, singled out junior catcher Bailah Bognar.
"I love Bailah," she said. "She's such a great catcher and has such a great attitude. She knows how to make me smile whenever I get down."
Long before putting on a Rockridge uniform, Lewis was excited about the prospect of being a Rocket and competing under Nelson's tutelage.
"I've been coming to camps with Rocket softball since I was around 10 years old, and I'm super-excited having players here to push me and help me get better in the long run," she said. "Coming in with Coach John, he's such a great coach. He gets us to buy into the culture here, and it's really great.
"I feel like I came out with a lot of excitement and passion, and it's crazy how much fun I'm having. At the same time, I didn't expect it to be anything like this."
When Lewis began working out with the team in its fall drills, Nelson and the Rockridge players knew immediately what they had to look forward to when the spring season rolled around.
"We knew Kendra would be a really good impact player from our fall contact days and scrimmages," Nelson said. "She came in and acted like she'd been there the whole time, and let it rip. The other kids took notice, and they were excited about her being on the team."
Among the highlights of Lewis' five-game stretch last week were a one-hit, 10-strikeout performance in a 5-0 win over 3A powerhouse Sterling, part of a twinbill in which she went 6-for-7 and drove in seven runs, six of which came in the nightcap.
Rockridge also had two key victories over TRAC West contender Riverdale.
"I was more pumped up playing Riverdale; we know they're a good team with good pitching and hitting," Lewis said.
Lewis hopes those wins are just the opening salvos in what the Rockets' freshman phenom hopes is another history-making season.
"All of these games are definitely going to help us in the long run," Lewis stated. "We're striving to be like the (2018) team that got down to state and wound up winning it all."