Illinois Pacesetter: Rockets' Lewis is immediate hit at plate, in circle

In Lewis's mind, the key to putting up such impressive numbers has been how readily her teammates accepted her into the fold.

"They've been all great, and knowing they all support me and have my back, that makes it so much easier for me to relax and focus," she said. "They've been all like sisters to me. It's been great."

Lewis, in particular, singled out junior catcher Bailah Bognar.

"I love Bailah," she said. "She's such a great catcher and has such a great attitude. She knows how to make me smile whenever I get down."

Long before putting on a Rockridge uniform, Lewis was excited about the prospect of being a Rocket and competing under Nelson's tutelage.

"I've been coming to camps with Rocket softball since I was around 10 years old, and I'm super-excited having players here to push me and help me get better in the long run," she said. "Coming in with Coach John, he's such a great coach. He gets us to buy into the culture here, and it's really great.

"I feel like I came out with a lot of excitement and passion, and it's crazy how much fun I'm having. At the same time, I didn't expect it to be anything like this."