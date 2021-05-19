Illinois Pacesetter: Rocks' Pannell producing at elite level

Rock Island High School junior shortstop Taylor Pannell knows that when she goes, her softball team goes.
As one of the nation’s top softball prospects in the class of 2022 for the last year or two, the University of Tennessee commit has been producing at the level which earned her a Top 5 ranking in numerous publications.
And Pannell is still not content.
This week’s Illinois Pacesetter continues to work at improving every facet of her game as a five-tool positional player.
She relishes being the tone-setter at the top of the Rocky batting order for the three-time defending Western Big 6 Conference champions.
“I know that they’re always trying to throw to me the best they can,” she said of opposing pitchers. “I’m just going in there thinking of being the toughest out I can be.”
Her numbers speak for themselves so far this season.
Through her first 17 games and 72 plate appearances, she hit .525 with a .597 on-base percentage while slugging 1.288 with 12 home runs, three triples, 33 RBIs and 41 runs scored. She leads the team in every major offensive statistical category except singles and doubles.
On MaxPreps.com, she is the Illinois leader in home runs.
Over half the time she has stepped to the plate this season, she’s come around to score for the 15-4 Rocks who lead the Big 6 at 8-1.
Pannell has yet to strike out this season and has 28 stolen bases, getting caught only once. Playing the shortstop position where athleticism, quickness and awareness are vital, she has committed just one error this season.
“She’s a special talent, but she’s usually the first one there to help get equipment,” coach Chris Allison said. “When we got beat by Geneseo, she was ready to get back to work.”
After her only hitless outing this season, a rare 0-for-4 outing in a 10-7 loss to Geneseo that snapped Rocky’s 15-game Big 6 win streak, Pannell went back to work hitting that night.
“That’s the competitive edge that she has,” Allison said. “She’s just a special talent that you don’t always see.”
Allison said Lauren Stegall’s 14 home runs in 2018 are the most a player of his has had in a season in his seven years as coach. Allison coached the Rocks to their first state title that year when they went 31-5.
Pannell has hit multiple grand slams this season, and was even walked with the bases loaded in Rocky’s 19-11, 17-14 Big 6 road sweep of Sterling.
Ever since she first committed to Auburn as an eighth-grader before eventually re-opening her recruitment process, Pannell felt a target on her back and a pressure to always perform at her best. Her freshman year with Rocky she hit .453 with eight home runs, 30 RBIs, 29 stolen bases and scored a team-high 47 runs.
“My motivation for this season would be, my team goes when I go and I’m just trying to do the best I can to compete and produce as much as I can,” said Pannell, who brings that mindset to her team’s first at-bat each game. “I know if I get on base, we’re scoring that inning, because my team is behind me.”
After last season was canceled amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Pannell was the only returning Rock with significant varsity experience. Playing for a team with 10 juniors, Pannell mostly leads by example but has strived to be more of a vocal presence.
She has been the perfect example of a leader for Allison, who said Pannell is very humble and a team-first player.
“She’s a competitor. She’s great defensively, she has a strong arm, quick hands, great feet, obviously has a lot of power. She runs,” Allison said. “She’s one of those five-tool players. She can do it all. She can probably play any infield position and probably could move to the outfield.”
Pannell said she tried pitching when she was younger, but she shines more outside the circle.
“She’s just a complete package that is only going to get better,” Allison said. “Her potential is only going to keep growing.”
Pannell said her dad, Brandon, has been a driving force in her success ever since she was drawn to softball at age six. Her dad played football at Rocky and her mom, Stephanie, played volleyball for the Rocks.
She has a seventh-grade sister, Addison, who also plays softball.
When Pannell isn’t playing with her travel team in the offseason, she practices hitting with Mark Larson in Coal Valley and Brock Till in Peoria.
After her freshman season, her Tennessee Mojo Fisher 14-U club team won the Premier Girls Fastpitch National Championship in 2019. Last summer, her 16-U Tennessee Mojo team once again won a title at the USA Softball National Championships.
Pannell plans to play with the Georgia Impact this summer.
With the Volunteers’ season also in progress, Pannell has watched Tennessee games on bus rides home when she can.
She continues to work at getting faster and stronger, trying her best to keep her teammates in check and make sure they are doing the best they can with the start to postseason play circled on June 2. Playing the right way one game at a time as the postseason looms is the primary goal for Allison and Rock Island.
Pannell estimated she’s traveled to around 20 states across the country playing softball. That is another testament to the support of her parents being the primary factor for her getting to this point.
“I wouldn't be able to do it without my parents,” she said. “They get me wherever I need to go and they take care of me everywhere.”