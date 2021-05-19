Illinois Pacesetter: Rocks' Pannell producing at elite level

“My motivation for this season would be, my team goes when I go and I’m just trying to do the best I can to compete and produce as much as I can,” said Pannell, who brings that mindset to her team’s first at-bat each game. “I know if I get on base, we’re scoring that inning, because my team is behind me.”

After last season was canceled amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Pannell was the only returning Rock with significant varsity experience. Playing for a team with 10 juniors, Pannell mostly leads by example but has strived to be more of a vocal presence.

She has been the perfect example of a leader for Allison, who said Pannell is very humble and a team-first player.

“She’s a competitor. She’s great defensively, she has a strong arm, quick hands, great feet, obviously has a lot of power. She runs,” Allison said. “She’s one of those five-tool players. She can do it all. She can probably play any infield position and probably could move to the outfield.”

Pannell said she tried pitching when she was younger, but she shines more outside the circle.

“She’s just a complete package that is only going to get better,” Allison said. “Her potential is only going to keep growing.”