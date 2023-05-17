Having coached Miah Berhenke in travel softball for nearly seven years prior to her entering United Township High School, John Alonzo was well aware of her prodigious talents.

So it comes as no surprise to the longtime UT coach that this week's Illinois Pacesetter has made an instant impact with the youthful and rejuvenated Panthers.

The freshman third baseman leads United Township in nearly every offensive category and helped the Panthers to an 18-12 record and a solid 9-5 finish in a tight Western Big 6 race.

Berhenke is hitting .454 with four triples, eight home runs, 44 total hits, 27 RBIs, 36 runs and a .485 on-base percentage, all team highs. Her 12 doubles has her second on the team behind junior catcher Marilyn Boyer's 14.

In four games this past weekend, she went 5-for-13 with three RBIs and three runs as United Township went 3-1 at the Rockridge Spring Classic.

"I knew she'd be a solid player; I've known that for quite awhile now," Alonzo said. "She's really developed into a solid offensive player, and her defense is getting better now."

For Berhenke, one of the biggest challenges entering her first year of high school softball was adjusting to different pitching speeds than what she was used to in travel softball.

"I feel like in high school ball, some pitchers throw slower; I'm used to see a lot of faster pitchers in travel ball," she said. "It was just a matter of adjusting to the pitchers. It took a few games — about the first five games — just to learn the pitchers."

As part of a roster dominated by freshmen and sophomores — UT has no seniors and just four juniors on its varsity squad — Berhenke was able to transition into the starting lineup with relative ease.

"We're just out there having fun and getting to know each other really well," she said. "I played against a few of them in travel ball; all of us came from travel ball, so we thought we could do pretty good this year."

Alonzo felt that coming into a situation with few upperclassmen helped Berhenke in that she did not feel the need to prove herself to a veteran lineup, but at the same time her skill set would have ensured a smooth fit nonetheless.

"With Miah, actions speak louder than words," he said. "She could fit in well with an older team."

In the early part of the season, many observers looked at the Panthers and their youth-laden lineup as being a force to reckon with in the future.

But as far as Berhenke and her teammates are concerned, that future is right now with the Illinois Class 4A postseason set to start next week, and United Township serving as a regional host.

"We definitely have to think of right now and playing our best right now," said Berhenke. "Hosting regionals is definitely good; we want to be on our home field. We feel our most comfortable playing there."

Seeded fourth in the regionals, the Panthers will open their playoff run against Western Big 6 rival Moline. Having dropped two games to the Maroons during the regular season, resulting in Moline edging UT by a game for third place in the conference, Berhenke and her teammates are seeking redemption.

"They're our biggest rivals, and we know we have to be at our best, otherwise it could be our last game of the season," she said. "We also need to keep in the back of our minds the thought that we're just as good as they are."