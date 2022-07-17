Injury requires PV's lone senior to contribute in a different capacity

Mara McClimon was a second team all-conference selection and produced some timely hits for the Pleasant Valley High School softball team last summer in its run to the state semifinals.

McClimon has contributed in a much different capacity this season.

After undergoing surgery for a torn posterior labrum in her right shoulder last February, McClimon has been more cheerleader and mentor than a contributor on the field for a relatively young PV squad.

“Especially since we had a ton of new people coming up, I’ve just tried to show them how we do it here at PV,” she said. “I love taking on that role of showing them how to be there and how to support each other. Even though I wasn’t playing, I've tried to make the best out of it.”

The lone senior on PV’s state tournament roster, McClimon was restricted to spectator in May and June while recovering from surgery. She returned to the field July 1 in a doubleheader against North Scott.

Now, she’ll get an opportunity to end her competitive softball career at the state tournament in Fort Dodge when the 10th-ranked Spartans (26-12) face conference foe and third-ranked Muscatine (35-4) in a Class 5A state quarterfinal at 1 p.m. Monday.

Given what McClimon has dealt with in the past year, she plans to cherish her surroundings at some point this week.

“Being at state it is like, ‘Wow, this is really the environment you want to be in,'" she said. “This being my last year, I won’t ever forget it. This sport really does give you memories and it really gives you life experiences that you’ll take with you for the rest of your life.”

Toward the end of last season, McClimon knew something wasn’t quite right with her shoulder. She said there wasn't a specific incident, but she believes the wear and tear of catching and playing first base took a toll.

She pushed through the discomfort until the end of the season.

Doctors confirmed a tear, and surgery was scheduled for December to repair the front and back of her shoulder. That would have still allowed McClimon enough recovery time to be ready for softball season in May.

But days before she was slated for surgery, McClimon tested positive for COVID-19 and her procedure was pushed back until mid-February.

“At the beginning when I had to reschedule it, I was a bit iffy if I’d get back for softball,” she said. “I knew what the recovery process was going to be and I knew my surgeon was going to keep me on locks for a lot of the time.”

McClimon made substantial progress through the spring with multiple physical therapy sessions each week.

Still when practice rolled around in early May, it was difficult and emotional to be a spectator and not a participant.

“It was hard on me, especially since it is my last year,” she said, “but I realized I needed to be there for my team, be the leader that they want me to be and I need to be.”

McClimon was on the Spartans’ 2018 state championship team and saw the example set by past PV greats such as Carli and Ellie Spelhaug, Alexia Lara, Peggy Klingler and Emily Wood.

She has passed that wisdom on to the Spartans' next wave of players.

“For the most part, Mara led by example,” PV coach Jose Lara said. “She really set the expectations in the dugout and in warmups. How do you come to practice? Are you prepared? Are you mentally ready?

“When you’re a senior, especially her, she was around those other kids. It is her role to instill those expectations, and they’ve done a nice job of meeting those expectations.”

McClimon was cleared to do some light throwing in the past couple of weeks, but she won’t catch and isn’t expected to play in the field this week at the state tournament.

She has contributed some at the plate. In her first game back, McClimon had a bases-clearing double against North Scott on July 1.

“I was standing on second and started to tear up,” McClimon said. “It was like, ‘Dang, I really did it. I really came back.’ I was really doubting myself, especially with the short recovery period. It kind of really scared me about not being able to come back.

“Being able to go out and do that, it showed me I’m still here and able to contribute to this team.”

McClimon drove in a run with a sacrifice fly in last Tuesday’s regional final win over Cedar Rapids Prairie.

Lara believes McClimon’s return has been vital for multiple reasons. It has given the Spartans another bat in the lineup, but it also shows what can happen with a never-give-up attitude.

“Beginning of the year, she’s going through surgery, in tears because they were shutting her down and she wouldn't be ready until July,” Lara said. “For her to step on the field and help us a little bit is big.”

McClimon will attempt to help PV conquer a team it lost to three times during the regular season. The Spartans were shutout twice by Muscatine ace Maura Chalupa this year, including a 1-0 game in nine innings last month at the Fort Dodge tournament.

“We’re definitely really excited to play them because we’ve seen them a lot,” second baseman Reagan Hassel said. “We feel really prepared and we know what they can do, what their weaknesses are and what to attack.

“We just need to make adjustments early and take account for what we’ve done in every game against them. Just ride the wave we’re riding right now coming off the regional final.”

McClimon is appreciative she can be part of it. She plans to attend Iowa State University and major in engineering this fall.

For someone who started playing softball at age 5, she can’t think of a better closing chapter than being on the field and in the dugout at the state tournament.

“No matter how far we get at state,” she said, “I’m just glad I can share this experience with our team in Fort Dodge one last time.”