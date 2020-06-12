Iowa area softball outlook: Teams and individuals to watch

Three teams to watch
Louisa-Muscatine: The Falcons have compiled 73 wins the past two seasons, capturing a Class 2A state title in 2018 and finishing as 3A state runner-up in ’19. Coach Bryan Butler's team is back in 2A and starts the year ranked second. L-M is powered by the Sanders sisters, Hailey and Kylee. Hailey was 21-1 with a 0.83 ERA and 283 strikeouts, while Kylee — a shortstop and the team's No. 2 pitcher — batted nearly .500 last season. The Falcons return three other starters in third baseman Brynn Jeambey, outfielder McKenna Hohenadel and first baseman Mallory Mashek. Eighth-grader Morgan Stecher will be the new catcher.
Northeast: Coming off a 20-win season, Northeast begins the year ranked 13th in Class 2A. The Rebels return a dozen players who started last year, including all-staters Neveah Hildebrandt (outfield) and Bree Mangelsen (catcher). Hildebrandt batted .533 with 24 extra-base hits, 36 RBIs and 22 stolen bases. Alexis Ehlers and Alyssa Pessman handled most of the pitching duties last season. They're back along with incoming freshman Maddy Kluever. "We have to become a little more consistent on the defensive side," coach Travis Eversmeyer said. "We showed flashes last season, but we are hoping to put it all together this year."
West Liberty: The Comets, coming off a 30-6 campaign and a state semifinal appearance in Class 3A, return eight starters from a squad which hit .340 and averaged about 7.5 runs per game. Among the returnees are all-state shortstop and Drake recruit Haylee Lehman (.602 avg., 30 SB) along with catcher and Kirkwood signee Austyn Crees (.463 avg., 34 RBIs). Janey Gingrich, the team's No. 2 pitcher last summer, is back in the circle. West Liberty begins the season ranked eighth in 3A. "With the success the 2019 team had, there is a higher level of expectation for this team in 2020," coach Chad Libby said.
Five individuals to watch
Alison Boeckmann, jr., Calamus-Wheatland: The pitcher and first baseman is the team's top returning hitter. A second team all-Eastern Iowa selection last year, she hit .412 with 12 doubles and 41 RBIs for the 17-win Warriors.
Talbot Kinney, jr., Central DeWitt: One of the top catchers in the area, Kinney batted .403 with 12 doubles, 7 homers and 42 RBIs. She'll be a pivotal piece in the middle of the order for the 4A 15th-ranked Sabers.
Serah Shafer, so., Wapello: The infielder was second team all-Eastern Iowa last summer after batting .347 with 10 doubles, 25 RBIs and a dozen steals. She batted cleanup for a team which qualified for the 2A state tournament.
Tarah Wehde, sr., Camanche: Wehde had an all-state season last summer, leading Class 3A in home runs (18) and sporting a .457 average. She also registered a 14-6 record, a 1.54 ERA and struck out 136 in the circle.
Chloe Wells, jr., Wilton: After blasting 20 homers in her eighth and ninth grade seasons, Wells had eight in a shortened sophomore year because of a wrist injury. Wells is healthy and ready to invigorate a team with eight returning starters.
— Compiled by Matt Coss
