Iowa area softball outlook: Teams and individuals to watch

Three teams to watch

Louisa-Muscatine: The Falcons have compiled 73 wins the past two seasons, capturing a Class 2A state title in 2018 and finishing as 3A state runner-up in ’19. Coach Bryan Butler's team is back in 2A and starts the year ranked second. L-M is powered by the Sanders sisters, Hailey and Kylee. Hailey was 21-1 with a 0.83 ERA and 283 strikeouts, while Kylee — a shortstop and the team's No. 2 pitcher — batted nearly .500 last season. The Falcons return three other starters in third baseman Brynn Jeambey, outfielder McKenna Hohenadel and first baseman Mallory Mashek. Eighth-grader Morgan Stecher will be the new catcher.

Northeast: Coming off a 20-win season, Northeast begins the year ranked 13th in Class 2A. The Rebels return a dozen players who started last year, including all-staters Neveah Hildebrandt (outfield) and Bree Mangelsen (catcher). Hildebrandt batted .533 with 24 extra-base hits, 36 RBIs and 22 stolen bases. Alexis Ehlers and Alyssa Pessman handled most of the pitching duties last season. They're back along with incoming freshman Maddy Kluever. "We have to become a little more consistent on the defensive side," coach Travis Eversmeyer said. "We showed flashes last season, but we are hoping to put it all together this year."