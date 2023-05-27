Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Three teams to watch

Louisa-Muscatine: Since coach Bryan Butler took over in 2017, the Falcons have been a model of consistency. Only once in Butler's now-seven years at the helm has L-M not reached the state tournament at Rogers Sports Complex. If the streak were to continue, it will be with a much younger group. Returning all-staters McKenzie Kissel and Morgan Stecher plus Jersey Lessenger bring back 81 RBIs and all batted at least .430 last season. Freshman Hannah Kissell is expected to be the Falcons' primary starter in the circle. In their season-opening win over Highland, four freshmen, two sophomores and an eighth grader started.

Northeast: After reaching the state semifinals three years ago, the Rebels seemed to be on the trajectory of making it a routine trip to Fort Dodge. Injuries and untimely errors the last two years have hampered coach Travis Eversmeyer's group in returning to Rogers. Paced by three returning All-RVC elite team and all-state players, Northeast is ranked 10th in the initial Class 2A rankings. Ace pitcher Madison Kluever enters her junior season with nearly 40 career wins. Sophomores Leah Mangelsen and Emma Kjergaard are back after registering 48 total RBIs.

Wilton: The reigning Class 2A runner-up begins the season ranked sixth in the preseason rankings and perhaps boast the best 1-2 pitching duo in the classification. Charlotte Brown is back after a 27-7 season with 249 strikeouts that ended with a first-team all-state nod. Grace Madlock, hampered by an injury that wiped out her junior year, is 2-0 with 15 Ks in two starts this season. Both Brown and Madlock have an earned run average under 2.00 early on. Returning all-state shortstop Taylor Drayfahl stole a team-high 23 bases and batted over .400. Seven starters are back in the fold for the Beavers.

Five individuals to watch

Lily Coil, so., Columbus: Led the team in batting average for the second straight year and ripped 12 doubles. Coil has picked up where she left off this season, notching four hits, including a homer, in six at-bats.

Pearson Hall, so., West Liberty: A returning Class 3A first-team all-stater, the youngest Hall sister registered a .546 batting average and struck out just four times last season. The infielder recorded 22 RBIs and four homers last season.

Clare Hackman, sr., Maquoketa: One of five seniors on the roster, Hackman belted a team-best four home runs last season. In 19 at-bats through six games this season, the catcher has 10 hits and nine RBIs.

Tatum Wolford, jr., Wapello: The multi-sport star returns to the diamond for the first time since her eighth grade year. Wolford is hitting .833 through two games with a home run. She hit over .500 three seasons ago.

Bailey Krakilo, fr., Durant: The catcher drove in a team-high 22 runs last summer and batted .276, second-highest among returners. Krakilo threw out three runners attempting to steal and had a fielding percentage above 98%.

— Compiled by Zach Martin