Iowa area softball outlook: Teams and individuals to watch

Three teams to watch

Maquoketa: The Cardinals, a game under .500 last season, swept Solon and Clinton and took Class 3A second-ranked Mount Vernon to nine innings in the opening week. Jenna Wiebenga, a first team all-Wamac East Division pick last year, and second-team infielder Tenley Cavanagh are back along with juniors Clare Hackman and Mikaela Burken and sophomore pitcher Carly Cavanagh. Wiebenga hit a half-dozen homers last year. This will be the final season in the Wamac for Maquoketa before it moves to the River Valley Conference in the fall.

Northeast: Coach Travis Eversmeyer's team lost three five-year starters, all of whom went on to play in college. Still, the cupboard isn't bare as the Rebels start the year ranked eighth in 3A and already have a 10-run win over fourth-ranked Anamosa. Pitcher Madison Kluever is back after missing most of last year with injury. Senior catcher Brynnlin Kroymann was a third team all-stater last year and outfielder Emma Kjergaard returns after being an all-RVC Elite team selection. "By the end of the year, we should be a very tough out," Eversmeyer said. Haleigh Banowetz and Danica Eberhart, each 10-2 a season ago, are back to complement Kluever in the circle.

West Liberty: The Comets start the season ranked in the top 10 of Class 3A after a 24-win season ended at the state tournament. The Hall sisters return and are at the forefront of the team's order — Sailor (pitcher), Finley (catcher) and Pearson (shortstop). Sailor and Finley were second team all-staters while Pearson was an all-RVC Elite team selection last year. West Liberty has three eighth-graders on the roster in Kiley Collins, Mallory Wulf and Jayleen Kivi along with four freshmen. Sailor Hall is only pitcher back who recorded more than three varsity innings a year ago.

Five individuals to watch

Lily Coil, fr., Columbus: Struck out nearly 100 hitters and hit .462 at the plate as an eighth-grader. In first two games of this season, she has three extra-base hits and 13 strikeouts in the circle in seven innings.

Payton Ganzer, sr., Wilton: Off to play at Upper Iowa University, Ganzer is a returning Class 2A first team all-stater after batting .545 with 18 extra-base hits and 24 RBI last summer on a state tournament team.

Ally Happ, sr., Durant: Batted .370 and had an on-base percentage north of .600 after walking 16 times and getting plunked on 16 other occasions. She'll hit in the middle of the order for the Wildcats.

McKenna Hohenadel, sr., Louisa-Muscatine: IGCA 2A second team all-stater batted .465 with 7 doubles, 3 homers and 27 RBI. Likely to hit leadoff, she has been part of multiple state tournament teams.

Serah Shafer, sr., Wapello: A IGCA 2A third team all-stater and SEISC North first team performer, the infielder batted .434 with 12 doubles and 17 stolen bases for an 18-win team last year.

— Compiled by Matt Coss

