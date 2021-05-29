Iowa area softball outlook: Teams and individuals to watch

Three teams to watch
Northeast: Starting the season ranked No. 2 in Class 2A, Northeast returns five starters from last year's state semifinal squad. Madison Kluever is back in the circle after going 19-4 as an eighth-grader. All-state shortstop Alexis Ehlers and all-state outfielder Neveah Hildebrandt return for coach Travis Eversmeyer's team. The Rebels also picked up a move-in with Brynnlin Kroymann, who batted over .400 and was a three-year starter for Pella. "This is one of the deepest teams I have ever coached and with the addition of our youth, we are very athletic," Eversmeyer said. "We should be able to be very strong on the defensive end with our speed and athleticism."
West Liberty: The Comets return their top two pitchers from a Class 3A regional final team in Janey Gingerich and Sailor Hall. Coach Chad Libby has four other starters returning as well, including Finley Hall, a River Valley Conference Elite team selection as a freshman. The biggest departures for the Comets are all-state shortstop Haylee Lehman (now at Drake) and catcher Austyn Crees (Kirkwood). Seventh in 3A to start the year, West Liberty has three eighth-graders who could play a vital role led by infielder Pearson Hall. "With the continued success of the 2019 and 2020 team, there is a higher level of expectation every year," Libby said. "West Liberty now has an expectation to contend for a conference title and make the trip to Fort Dodge."
Wilton: Coming off a 14-4 season, one in which ended to Louisa-Muscatine in the regional final, Wilton is equipped to be among the top teams in 2A. The Beavers lost only one senior from that team in Taylor Garvin. Mila Johnson and Grace Madlock return to anchor the pitching staff. Emily Coss, Chloe Wells, Peyton Souhrada, Johnson and Payton Ganzer are back and all hit at least .340 last season. Fourth in the preseason rankings, Wilton opened the season with a sweep over state-ranked Durant. The Beavers had three sophomores in their lineup for that twinbill — Taylor Drayfahl, Charlotte Brown and Hayley Madlock.
Five individuals to watch
Clare Hackman, so., Maquoketa: Hackman batted .424 with a team-high 28 hits (six for extra bases) and nine RBIs as a freshman. The catcher tries to help the Cardinals rebound from a 4-17 season.
McKenna Hohenadel, jr., Louisa-Muscatine: An all-tournament team selection last year at state, Hohenadel hit .534 with three home runs and 31 RBIs. An outfielder a year ago, she may see some time in the infield this year.
Kylee Sanders, sr., Louisa-Muscatine: The Northern Iowa signee batted .553 and was a first team all-state selection last year in the Falcons' run to third place at state. With graduation of older sister, Hailey, Kylee is expected to be L-M's top pitcher this summer.
Kylie Schult, jr., Durant: A second team all-Eastern Iowa choice last summer, she is coming off a sophomore season in which she recorded a .438 average, seven doubles and 22 RBIs.
Serah Shafer, jr., Wapello: Collected the team's second best batting average last year at .475 and had seven extra-base hits. The shortstop is expected to bat in the three hole for the Arrows, who are coming off an 11-6 season.
— Compiled by Matt Coss