Iowa area softball outlook: Teams and individuals to watch

Three teams to watch

Northeast: Starting the season ranked No. 2 in Class 2A, Northeast returns five starters from last year's state semifinal squad. Madison Kluever is back in the circle after going 19-4 as an eighth-grader. All-state shortstop Alexis Ehlers and all-state outfielder Neveah Hildebrandt return for coach Travis Eversmeyer's team. The Rebels also picked up a move-in with Brynnlin Kroymann, who batted over .400 and was a three-year starter for Pella. "This is one of the deepest teams I have ever coached and with the addition of our youth, we are very athletic," Eversmeyer said. "We should be able to be very strong on the defensive end with our speed and athleticism."