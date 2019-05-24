Five teams to watch
Camanche: The IGHSAU didn't rank Camanche to start the season, but Kevin Roling's club returns all but one starter from a River Valley Conference North Division title team. Among those back are all-staters Tarah Wehde (17 HR, 37 RBI), Madi Parson (.492 avg., 23 doubles) and Abby Stock (.471 avg., 13 doubles). Camanche returns 40 of its 49 home runs from last season.
Durant: With coach Steve Hopkins leaving for Muscatine and his alma mater, Kevin Kaalberg has taken over the program. The Wildcats are preseason No. 1 in Class 2A behind all-state pitcher and Nebraska-Omaha signee Kamryn Meyer (recently surpassed 500 career strikeouts) and six other seniors. Hannah Happ and Ruby Kappeler each have more than 140 varsity starts.
Louisa-Muscatine: Defending Class 2A state champions have moved up a classification and saw pitcher Isabelle True transfer to West Liberty at the start of the season. Still, the Falcons have a lot of firepower back from a 38-win squad. Hailey Sanders leads the pitching rotation while Kylee Sanders, Katie Koppe, McKenna Hohenadel and Maddie Mashek each hit above .380.
West Liberty: Ranked ninth in Class 3A to start the season, West Liberty has two Division I recruits at the top of the lineup with Drake commit Haylee Lehman (.510) and Northern Iowa signee Macy Akers (.449 avg.). The addition of Isabelle True, along with sophomore Janey Gingerich, gives Comets a 1-2 punch in the circle it has lacked in previous seasons.
Wilton: Coach Kortney Denkman's team won 25 games and reached the state tournament last year. It starts this season ranked third in 2A. All-staters Kortney Drake and Chloe Wells are back along with five other starters. Wilton has a strong nucleus of sophomores with Wells, Mila Johnson and Emily Coss. Johnson and Wells handle the pitching while Coss starts behind the plate.
Five individuals to watch
Alyssa Barnhart, sr., North Cedar: The Knights haven't had much success in the win-loss column, but Barnhart is a tough out. She has batted better than .380 the past three seasons, including a .455 clip last year.
Bree Mangelsen, jr., Northeast: A fixture in the Rebels' lineup since her eighth-grade season, the catcher batted .375 with 12 extra-base hits and 32 RBI last summer.
McKenzie Rosenboom, sr., Central DeWitt: Named first team all-Wamac and third team all-state by coaches, third baseman hit a team-high .491 with 19 extra-base hits and 39 RBI.
Abby Stock, sr., Camanche: A four-year letterwinner and third team all-stater last summer, Stock was 15-4 with a 1.87 ERA in the circle. She also was near the team lead in average, hits and RBI.
Kaylie Wilhelm, jr., Cal-Wheat: The first baseman, named second team all-state in Class 1A in 2018, is coming off a season in which she hit .454 with 11 doubles, 5 homers and 36 RBI.
— Compiled by Matt Coss