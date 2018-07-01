Here is a look at the top statistical leaders in the Iowa Quad-Cities metro and surrounding area for softball through games of Saturday, June 30. Statistics are what coaches have reported to QuikStats Iowa.
Offense
Batting average (min 50 at-bats) -- Olivia Wardlow (Assumption) .566; Kamryn Meyer (Durant) .509; Madi Parson (Camanche) .508; Kylee Sanders (Louisa-Muscatine) .508; Carli Spelhaug (Pleasant Valley) .500; Ellie Spelhaug (Pleasant Valley) .495; Rylie Moss (Muscatine) .492; Chloe Wells (Wilton) .491; McKenzie Rosenboom (Central DeWitt) .491; Haylee Lehman (West Liberty) .490; Abby Stock (Camanche) .478; Bre Shorter (Davenport Central) .468; Emily Wood (Pleasant Valley) .476; Kortney Drake (Wilton) .473; Carlene Paul (Maquoketa) .472; Rebecca Schroeder (Bellevue) .471; Kaylie Wilhelm (Cal-Wheat) .470.
Runs -- Olivia Wardlow (Assumption) 50; Haylee Lehman (West Liberty) 50; Mady Reid (Wapello) 46; Jayme Finn (Davenport West) 45; Kylee Sanders (Louisa-Muscatine) 45; Carli Spelhaug (Pleasant Valley) 45; Rylie Moss (Muscatine) 43; Catie Cole (Muscatine) 42; Tarah Wehde (Camanche) 41; Brittni Lloyd (Muscatine) 41; Neveah Hildebrandt (Northeast) 41; Jenna Diercks (Cal-Wheat) 40; Kortney Drake (Wilton) 40; Courtney Harris (Davenport West) 38; Katie Koppe (Louisa-Muscatine) 38.
Doubles -- Madi Parson (Camanche) 22; Chloe Wells (Wilton) 19; Olivia Wardlow (Assumption) 15; McKenzie Rosenboom (Central DeWitt) 14; Sam Lee (North Scott) 14; Kortney Drake (Wilton) 14; Anna Forari (Bettendorf) 13; Abby Stock (Camanche) 13; Kaylie Caldwell (Davenport West) 13; Mya Cavanagh (Central DeWitt) 12; Hannah Wislander (Assumption) 12; Talbot Kinney (Central DeWitt) 11; Emma Lee (Davenport West) 11; Kamryn Meyer (Durant) 11; Katie Koppe (Louisa-Muscatine) 11; Kate Nelson (Muscatine) 11; Carli Spelhaug (Pleasant Valley) 11.
Triples -- Emily Wood (Pleasant Valley) 9; Olivia Wardlow (Assumption) 4; Jayme Finn (Davenport West) 4; Erica Ralfs (Davenport West) 4; Mady Reid (Wapello) 4; Grace Elvert (Cal-Wheat) 3; Hannah Kelley (Assumption) 3; Erin Puck (Davenport Central) 3; Neveah Hildebrandt (Northeast) 3.
Home runs -- Tarah Wehde (Camanche) 16; Lauren Snyder (Camanche) 10; Marly Bussa (Camanche) 9; Catie Cole (Muscatine) 8; Ellie Spelhaug (Pleasant Valley) 8; Bre Shorter (Davenport Central) 7; Kaylie Reynolds (Muscatine) 7; Chloe Wells (Wilton) 7; Madi Parson (Camanche) 6; Carli Spelhaug (Pleasant Valley) 6; Kaylie Wilhelm (Cal-Wheat) 5; Carlie Sammon (Assumption) 5; Isabelle True (Louisa-Muscatine) 5; Abby Moeller (North Scott) 5; Casidy Dondiego (Northeast) 5.
Runs batted in -- Chloe Wells (Wilton) 52; Hannah Kelley (Assumption) 49; Ellie Spelhaug (Pleasant Valley) 44; Anna Wohlers (Assumption) 42; Kamryn Meyer (Durant) 41; Haley Jarrett (Muscatine) 40; McKenzie Rosenboom (Central DeWitt) 39; Catie Cole (Muscatine) 38; Tarah Wehde (Camanche) 36; Lauren Snyder (Camanche) 33; Madi Parson (Camanche) 33; Katie Koppe (Louisa-Muscatine) 32; Bree Mangelsen (Northeast) 32; Austyn Crees (West Liberty) 32; Morgan Hogenson (Muscatine) 31.
Stolen bases -- Haylee Lehman (West Liberty) 37; Jayme Finn (Davenport West) 35; Brittni Lloyd (Muscatine) 33; Courtney Harris (Davenport West) 29; Rylie Moss (Muscatine) 27; Olivia Wardlow (Assumption) 25; Alexis Ehlers (Northeast) 24; Macy Akers (West Liberty) 23; Hannah Kelley (Assumption) 22; Katie Simmons (Davenport West) 22; Maggie Erpelding (Bettendorf) 21; Eryn Ackerman (Assumption) 21; Paige Lampe (Bellevue Marquette) 16; Katie Andersen (Assumption) 16; Carli Spelhaug (Pleasant Valley) 16; Neveah Hildebrandt (Northeast) 16.
Pitching
Record (min. 10 decisions) -- Kamryn Meyer (Durant) 21-1; Hannah Kelley (Assumption) 16-1; Jenna Lawson (Durant) 10-1; Kylee Sanders (Louisa-Muscatine) 9-1; Allie Timmons (Assumption) 16-2; Ellie Spelhaug (Pleasant Valley) 14-2; Ryann Cheek (North Scott) 11-2; Isabelle True (Louisa-Muscatine) 15-3; Eliza Noa (Wapello) 16-4; Abby Stock (Camanche) 14-4; Tarah Wehde (Camanche) 12-4.
Earned-run average (min. 50 IP) -- Hannah Kelley (Assumption) 0.34; Jenna Lawson (Durant) 0.73; Kamryn Meyer (Durant) 0.84; Ellie Spelhaug (Pleasant Valley) 1.00; Ryann Cheek (North Scott) 1.03; Kylee Sanders (Louisa-Muscatine) 1.23; Alexia Lara (Pleasant Valley) 1.24; Isabelle True (Louisa-Muscatine) 1.50; Carrie Nelson (Muscatine) 1.80; Eliza Noa (Wapello) 1.88; Abby Stock (Camanche) 1.95.
Strikeouts -- Kamryn Meyer (Durant) 210; Isabelle True (Louisa-Muscatine) 163; Eliza Noa (Wapello) 125; Allie Timmons (Assumption) 124; Tarah Wehde (Camanche) 122; Abby Stock (Camanche) 98; Hannah Kelley (Assumption) 95; Grace Tath (Bellevue) 93; Jenna Lawson (Durant) 86; Ryann Cheek (North Scott) 85; Kylee Sanders (Louisa-Muscatine) 84; Hailey Sanders (Louisa-Muscatine) 83; Mya Cavanagh (Central DeWitt) 81; Ellie Spelhaug (Pleasant Valley) 80.