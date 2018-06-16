Subscribe for 17¢ / day

Here is a look at the individual softball statistical leaders in the Iowa Quad-Cities area through games of Friday, June 15. Statistics are what have been reported to QuikStats as of 12:30 a.m. Saturday: 

Next update: July 1. 

Offense

Batting average (min. 35 at-bats) -- Haylee Lehman (West Liberty) .577; Olivia Wardlow (Assumption) .574; Madi Parson (Camanche) .565; Casidy Dondiego (Northeast) .560; Kylee Sanders (Louisa-Muscatine) .532; Carli Spelhaug (Pleasant Valley) .521; Kaylie Wilhelm (Cal-Wheat) .520; Ellie Spelhaug (Pleasant Valley) .515; Rylie Moss (Muscatine) .510; Abby Stock (Camanche) .508; Anna Wohlers (Assumption) .492; Jayme Finn (Davenport West) .488; McKenzie Rosenboom (Central DeWitt) .482; Bre Shorter (Davenport Central) .475; Emily Wood (Pleasant Valley) .475.

Runs -- Carli Spelhaug (Pleasant Valley) 40; Haylee Lehman (West Liberty) 33; Jayme Finn (Davenport West) 31; Tarah Wehde (Camanche) 30; Abby Moeller (North Scott) 29; Kylee Sanders (Louisa-Muscatine) 28; Macy Akers (West Liberty) 28; Jenna Diercks (Cal-Wheat) 27; Madi Parson (Camanche) 27; Olivia Wardlow (Assumption) 27; Emily Wood (Pleasant Valley) 27; Mady Reid (Wapello) 27; Courtney Harris (Davenport West) 26. 

Doubles -- Madi Parson (Camanche) 18; Chloe Wells (Wilton) 12; Abby Stock (Camanche) 11; Olivia Wardlow (Assumption) 10; Hannah Wislander (Assumption) 10; Sam Lee (North Scott) 10; Carli Spelhaug (Pleasant Valley) 10; Kortney Drake (Wilton) 10; Alexia Lara (Pleasant Valley) 9; Ellie Spelhaug (Pleasant Valley) 9; Macy Akers (West Liberty) 9; Kaylie Wilhelm (Cal-Wheat) 8; Anna Wohlers (Assumption) 8; Kaylie Caldwell (Davenport West) 8; Ruby Kappeler (Durant) 8; Maddie Mashek (Louisa-Muscatine) 8; Bell Luebken (Pleasant Valley) 8.

Triples -- Emily Wood (Pleasant Valley) 6; Erica Ralfs (Davenport West) 4; Grace Elvert (Cal-Wheat) 3; Erin Puck (Davenport Central) 3; Jayme Finn (Davenport West) 3; Mady Reid (Wapello) 3. 

Home runs -- Tarah Wehde (Camanche) 13; Ellie Spelhaug (Pleasant Valley) 7; Catie Cole (Muscatine) 6; Lauren Snyder (Camanche) 5; Carli Spelhaug (Pleasant Valley) 5; Kaylie Wilhelm (Cal-Wheat) 4; Marly Bussa (Camanche) 4; Carlie Sammon (Assumption) 4; Erica Ralfs (Davenport West) 4; Casidy Dondiego (Northeast) 4; Bree Mangelsen (Northeast) 4; Chloe Wells (Wilton) 4. 

Runs batted in -- Ellie Spelhaug (Pleasant Valley) 41; Chloe Wells (Wilton) 35; Anna Wohlers (Assumption) 30; Tarah Wehde (Camanche) 28; Hannah Kelley (Assumption) 26; Carli Spelhaug (Pleasant Valley) 25; Bree Mangelsen (Northeast) 24; Macy Akers (West Liberty) 24; Erica Ralfs (Davenport West) 23; Kaylie Wilhelm (Cal-Wheat) 22; Lauren Snyder (Camanche) 22; Madi Parson (Camanche) 22; Haley Jarrett (Muscatine) 22. 

Stolen bases -- Jayme Finn (Davenport West) 25; Haylee Lehman (West Liberty) 21; Courtney Harris (Davenport West) 19; Alexis Ehlers (Northeast) 17; Macy Akers (West Liberty) 16; Katie Simmons (Davenport West) 15; Eryn Ackerman (Assumption) 14; Hannah Kelley (Assumption) 12; Brittni Lloyd (Muscatine) 12; Carli Spelhaug (Pleasant Valley) 12; Rylie Moss (Muscatine) 11; Carlie Sammon (Assumption) 11.  

Pitching

Record (min. 6 decisions) -- Kylee Sanders (Louisa-Muscatine) 6-0; Kamryn Meyer (Durant) 11-1; Hannah Kelley (Assumption) 10-1; Ellie Spelhaug (Pleasant Valley) 10-1; Jenna Lawson (Durant) 6-1; Ashlyn Shannon (North Scott) 6-1; Alexia Lara (Pleasant Valley) 6-1; Eliza Noa (Wapello) 11-2; Isabelle True (Louisa-Muscatine) 9-2; Abby Stock (Camanche) 8-2; Allie Timmons (Assumption) 8-2.

Earned-run average (min. 40 innings) -- Hannah Kelley (Assumption) 0.45; Jenna Lawson (Durant) 0.86; Alexia Lara (Pleasant Valley) 0.87; Kamryn Meyer (Durant) 0.99; Eliza Noa (Wapello) 1.22; Ellie Spelhaug (Pleasant Valley) 1.39; Kylee Sanders (Louisa-Muscatine) 1.40; Carrie Nelson (Muscatine) 1.48; Ryann Cheek (North Scott) 1.49; Isabelle True (Louisa-Muscatine) 1.59; Abby Stock (Camanche) 2.25; Emma Martin (West Liberty) 2.56. 

Strikeouts -- Kamryn Meyer (Durant) 117; Isabelle True (Louisa-Muscatine) 105; Eliza Noa (Wapello) 96; Allie Timmons (Assumption) 79; Grace Tath (Bellevue) 68; Tarah Wehde (Camanche) 62; Hannah Kelley (Assumption) 62; Ryann Cheek (North Scott) 59; Erica Ralfs (Davenport West) 58; Abby Stock (Camanche) 57; Ellie Spelhaug (Pleasant Valley) 50; Kylee Sanders (Louisa-Muscatine) 48; Jenna Lawson (Durant) 47; Alyssa Barnhart (North Cedar) 46.

Prep sports editor, with emphasis on covering the Mississippi Athletic Conference and Iowa area high schools. I've been in sports journalism for 17 years, the last five at the Quad-City Times.