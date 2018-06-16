Here is a look at the individual softball statistical leaders in the Iowa Quad-Cities area through games of Friday, June 15. Statistics are what have been reported to QuikStats as of 12:30 a.m. Saturday:
Next update: July 1.
Offense
Batting average (min. 35 at-bats) -- Haylee Lehman (West Liberty) .577; Olivia Wardlow (Assumption) .574; Madi Parson (Camanche) .565; Casidy Dondiego (Northeast) .560; Kylee Sanders (Louisa-Muscatine) .532; Carli Spelhaug (Pleasant Valley) .521; Kaylie Wilhelm (Cal-Wheat) .520; Ellie Spelhaug (Pleasant Valley) .515; Rylie Moss (Muscatine) .510; Abby Stock (Camanche) .508; Anna Wohlers (Assumption) .492; Jayme Finn (Davenport West) .488; McKenzie Rosenboom (Central DeWitt) .482; Bre Shorter (Davenport Central) .475; Emily Wood (Pleasant Valley) .475.
Runs -- Carli Spelhaug (Pleasant Valley) 40; Haylee Lehman (West Liberty) 33; Jayme Finn (Davenport West) 31; Tarah Wehde (Camanche) 30; Abby Moeller (North Scott) 29; Kylee Sanders (Louisa-Muscatine) 28; Macy Akers (West Liberty) 28; Jenna Diercks (Cal-Wheat) 27; Madi Parson (Camanche) 27; Olivia Wardlow (Assumption) 27; Emily Wood (Pleasant Valley) 27; Mady Reid (Wapello) 27; Courtney Harris (Davenport West) 26.
Doubles -- Madi Parson (Camanche) 18; Chloe Wells (Wilton) 12; Abby Stock (Camanche) 11; Olivia Wardlow (Assumption) 10; Hannah Wislander (Assumption) 10; Sam Lee (North Scott) 10; Carli Spelhaug (Pleasant Valley) 10; Kortney Drake (Wilton) 10; Alexia Lara (Pleasant Valley) 9; Ellie Spelhaug (Pleasant Valley) 9; Macy Akers (West Liberty) 9; Kaylie Wilhelm (Cal-Wheat) 8; Anna Wohlers (Assumption) 8; Kaylie Caldwell (Davenport West) 8; Ruby Kappeler (Durant) 8; Maddie Mashek (Louisa-Muscatine) 8; Bell Luebken (Pleasant Valley) 8.
Triples -- Emily Wood (Pleasant Valley) 6; Erica Ralfs (Davenport West) 4; Grace Elvert (Cal-Wheat) 3; Erin Puck (Davenport Central) 3; Jayme Finn (Davenport West) 3; Mady Reid (Wapello) 3.
Home runs -- Tarah Wehde (Camanche) 13; Ellie Spelhaug (Pleasant Valley) 7; Catie Cole (Muscatine) 6; Lauren Snyder (Camanche) 5; Carli Spelhaug (Pleasant Valley) 5; Kaylie Wilhelm (Cal-Wheat) 4; Marly Bussa (Camanche) 4; Carlie Sammon (Assumption) 4; Erica Ralfs (Davenport West) 4; Casidy Dondiego (Northeast) 4; Bree Mangelsen (Northeast) 4; Chloe Wells (Wilton) 4.
Runs batted in -- Ellie Spelhaug (Pleasant Valley) 41; Chloe Wells (Wilton) 35; Anna Wohlers (Assumption) 30; Tarah Wehde (Camanche) 28; Hannah Kelley (Assumption) 26; Carli Spelhaug (Pleasant Valley) 25; Bree Mangelsen (Northeast) 24; Macy Akers (West Liberty) 24; Erica Ralfs (Davenport West) 23; Kaylie Wilhelm (Cal-Wheat) 22; Lauren Snyder (Camanche) 22; Madi Parson (Camanche) 22; Haley Jarrett (Muscatine) 22.
Stolen bases -- Jayme Finn (Davenport West) 25; Haylee Lehman (West Liberty) 21; Courtney Harris (Davenport West) 19; Alexis Ehlers (Northeast) 17; Macy Akers (West Liberty) 16; Katie Simmons (Davenport West) 15; Eryn Ackerman (Assumption) 14; Hannah Kelley (Assumption) 12; Brittni Lloyd (Muscatine) 12; Carli Spelhaug (Pleasant Valley) 12; Rylie Moss (Muscatine) 11; Carlie Sammon (Assumption) 11.
Pitching
Record (min. 6 decisions) -- Kylee Sanders (Louisa-Muscatine) 6-0; Kamryn Meyer (Durant) 11-1; Hannah Kelley (Assumption) 10-1; Ellie Spelhaug (Pleasant Valley) 10-1; Jenna Lawson (Durant) 6-1; Ashlyn Shannon (North Scott) 6-1; Alexia Lara (Pleasant Valley) 6-1; Eliza Noa (Wapello) 11-2; Isabelle True (Louisa-Muscatine) 9-2; Abby Stock (Camanche) 8-2; Allie Timmons (Assumption) 8-2.
Earned-run average (min. 40 innings) -- Hannah Kelley (Assumption) 0.45; Jenna Lawson (Durant) 0.86; Alexia Lara (Pleasant Valley) 0.87; Kamryn Meyer (Durant) 0.99; Eliza Noa (Wapello) 1.22; Ellie Spelhaug (Pleasant Valley) 1.39; Kylee Sanders (Louisa-Muscatine) 1.40; Carrie Nelson (Muscatine) 1.48; Ryann Cheek (North Scott) 1.49; Isabelle True (Louisa-Muscatine) 1.59; Abby Stock (Camanche) 2.25; Emma Martin (West Liberty) 2.56.
Strikeouts -- Kamryn Meyer (Durant) 117; Isabelle True (Louisa-Muscatine) 105; Eliza Noa (Wapello) 96; Allie Timmons (Assumption) 79; Grace Tath (Bellevue) 68; Tarah Wehde (Camanche) 62; Hannah Kelley (Assumption) 62; Ryann Cheek (North Scott) 59; Erica Ralfs (Davenport West) 58; Abby Stock (Camanche) 57; Ellie Spelhaug (Pleasant Valley) 50; Kylee Sanders (Louisa-Muscatine) 48; Jenna Lawson (Durant) 47; Alyssa Barnhart (North Cedar) 46.