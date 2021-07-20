Iowa recruit Adams no-hits Bulldogs at state tournament

FORT DODGE, Iowa — Jalen Adams was simply too good.
For the second consecutive year, the Bettendorf High School softball team came into the state tournament riding an emotional high after an upset win in the regional final.
For the second straight season, Adams silenced the Bulldogs.
The University of Iowa recruit pitched the 59th no-hitter in tournament history Tuesday night as top-seeded and second-ranked Fort Dodge raced past Bettendorf 7-0 in a Class 5A quarterfinal at the Rogers Sports Complex.
“She has a lot of confidence coming onto the mound,” Bulldog sophomore Emily Rigdon said. “She presents herself so well. She’s strong, doesn’t let little things get to her and her defense backs her up really well.”
The only baserunner for the Bulldogs (25-16) came in the third inning. Ellie Erpelding laid a bunt down and the third baseman mishandled it.
Adams finished with seven strikeouts and retired the last 15 hitters to send Fort Dodge (36-4) into the semifinals at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday against Waukee.
“We were very motivated,” said Adams, whose team finished runner-up a year ago to Cedar Rapids Kennedy and is seeking the program’s first championship. “We were rolling on all cylinders tonight.”
Bettendorf went on the road and downed Johnston last year in the regional final. It went on the road and upended top-ranked Muscatine last week.
However, it has seen enough of Adams.
In two state tournament games, the Bulldogs have produced only two hits and struck out 15 times against the hard-throwing right-hander.
“We have been swinging it well, so it did surprise me a little bit when we were into the fifth and sixth inning and still had zero hits,” Bettendorf senior Sophia Del Vecchio said. “That was a little discouraging, but she’s an amazing pitcher.”
Bettendorf had a couple opportunities for infield singles, but were called out on bang-bang plays at first. It had only two balls leave the infield.
“The Iowa (coaches) were sitting behind the plate, so I’m sure they’re excited who they’ve got coming in two years,” Bulldogs coach Bob Matthys said. “She throws the ball hard, has good movement.
“She got us last year and she got us again.”
Fort Dodge strung together 14 hits, but most of its damage came from small ball. The Dodgers consistently applied pressure on the Bulldogs with their speed.
“They did great executing on the bases,” Del Vecchio said. “We weren’t ready for that.”
Rigdon said the Bulldogs were more focused on slowing down the Dodgers’ power.
“We didn’t come in with the game plan for them to be playing small ball,” Rigdon noted. “We could have handled it better.”
The Dodgers scored at least one run in every inning. All-state catcher Tristin Doster had three hits as did speedy right fielder Maia Davis.
“We might have showed a little bit of our youth,” Matthys said, “but they’re a pretty seasoned team. They do what they do.
“This will sting tonight, but we’ll get back at it and close out the season tomorrow on a positive note.”
Bettendorf faces Cedar Rapids Kennedy in a consolation game at 3 p.m. It will be the final game for Del Vecchio and Katey Harrison.
Otherwise, Bettendorf returns everyone next season.
“It is a huge plus we’re not graduating seven seniors like last year,” Rigdon said. “This year was supposed to be a rebuilding year and we showed the public it wasn’t a rebuilding year.
“We came to regionals and showed everyone what we could do. It was just unfortunate we couldn’t have executed a little better here.”