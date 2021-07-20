Iowa recruit Adams no-hits Bulldogs at state tournament

Bettendorf went on the road and downed Johnston last year in the regional final. It went on the road and upended top-ranked Muscatine last week.

However, it has seen enough of Adams.

In two state tournament games, the Bulldogs have produced only two hits and struck out 15 times against the hard-throwing right-hander.

“We have been swinging it well, so it did surprise me a little bit when we were into the fifth and sixth inning and still had zero hits,” Bettendorf senior Sophia Del Vecchio said. “That was a little discouraging, but she’s an amazing pitcher.”

Bettendorf had a couple opportunities for infield singles, but were called out on bang-bang plays at first. It had only two balls leave the infield.

“The Iowa (coaches) were sitting behind the plate, so I’m sure they’re excited who they’ve got coming in two years,” Bulldogs coach Bob Matthys said. “She throws the ball hard, has good movement.

“She got us last year and she got us again.”

Fort Dodge strung together 14 hits, but most of its damage came from small ball. The Dodgers consistently applied pressure on the Bulldogs with their speed.