Iowa regional softball final capsules

Here is a capsule look at the seven regional finals involving Quad-City metro and area softball teams Monday and Tuesday:

Class 5A

C.R. Prairie (23-17) at No. 10 Pleasant Valley (25-12)

When: Tuesday, 7 p.m.

Where: Pleasant Valley Complex

At stake: Winner advances to the state tournament July 18 in Fort Dodge.

Need to know: Prairie clipped 15th-ranked Dubuque Hempstead in the regional semifinal Saturday, 4-3. PV had to rally from a 2-0 deficit to beat eight-win Iowa City West 3-2. ... The Spartans beat the Hawks 9-5 on June 3 in Iowa City. Both teams pitched their top arm — PV's Miah Townsend (15-4, 2.45 ERA) and Prairie's Dani Klees (11-9, 2.60). PV is seeking its seventh state tournament trip in nine seasons. Freshman Kasey Kane leads the Spartans with a .431 average, 22 extra-base hits and 36 RBI. Jensyn Jones and Alexis Barden have combined for 19 home runs for the Hawks.

No. 14 Iowa City Liberty (28-13) at No. 3 Muscatine (34-4)

When: Tuesday, 7 p.m.

Where: Kent-Stein Park, Muscatine

At stake: Winner advances to the state tournament July 18 in Fort Dodge.

Need to know: Muscatine, co-champions of the Mississippi Athletic Conference, vies for its second state tournament berth in three seasons. The Muskies were upset by Bettendorf on their home diamond in last year's regional final. Junior Maura Chalupa is 19-2 with 1.16 ERA and 176 strikeouts in 121 innings. Eight of Muscatine's nine starters bat between .302 and .396. ... Liberty has plenty of power in its lineup with four girls having five or more home runs. The Lightning has scored nine runs or more in 17 games this season, including a 12-2 win over Davenport West in the regional semifinal.

Class 4A

Maquoketa (24-16) at No. 8 North Scott (27-10)

When: Tuesday, 7 p.m.

Where: North Scott High School, Eldridge

At stake: Winner advances to the state tournament July 18 in Fort Dodge.

Need to know: Teams did not meet during the regular season. Maquoketa has road wins over Decorah and 11th-ranked Western Dubuque in the postseason. The Cardinals haven't qualified for the state tournament since 2010. Sophomore Carley Cavanagh and senior Jenna Wiebenga share pitching duties. Freshman Kalyn Hackman is hitting .415 with 12 doubles and 30 RBI. ... North Scott ace Maddy McDermott is 15-5 with an ERA around 1.80. She's also batting .418 with 11 homers and 50 RBIs. The Lancers have lost only two games this season when scoring more than three runs.

Class 3A

No. 13 Sumner-Fred. (23-5) at No. 2 Assumption (33-8)

When: Tuesday, 7 p.m.

Where: St. Vincent Athletic Complex, Davenport

At stake: Winner advances to the state tournament July 18 or 19 in Fort Dodge.

Need to know: It'll be about a 2 1/2 hour and 155-mile trip for Sumner-Fredericksburg, which has won eight consecutive games. Freshman Saela Steege is 17-5 with a 1.53 ERA while freshman Isabel Bernard is the Cougars' top bat with a .441 average and 57 stolen bases. Assumption is eyeing a seventh straight trip to the state tournament. The Knights, who have wins over Anamosa (10-0) and Independence (13-0) in the postseason, are hitting a 3A-best .409 as a team. Sydney Roe is batting .521 with 17 doubles, 8 homers and 50 RBI. Pitcher Bella Nigey is 21-3 with a 0.78 ERA.

Ballard (15-20) at No. 4 West Liberty (22-7)

When: Tuesday, 7 p.m.

Where: West Liberty

At stake: Winner advances to the state tournament July 18 or 19 in Fort Dodge.

Need to know: Don't be fooled by Ballard's record. The Bombers have wins over several 4A and 5A state-ranked teams — Pleasant Valley, Bondurant-Farrar, Carlisle, Indianola and Roland-Story. Sophomore Ella Husak is hitting near. 500 with a team-high 24 stolen bases. ... West Liberty has won nine of its last 12, including wins over West Marshall and Grinnell in the postseason. It has three players hitting near .500 or better in freshman Pearson Hall, eighth-grader Kiley Collins and junior Finley Hall. Sailor Hall is 19-3 with a 1.48 ERA in the circle.

Class 2A

Cascade (19-11) at No. 7 Wilton (25-6)

When: Monday, 7 p.m.

Where: Wilton High School

At stake: Winner advances to the state tournament July 19 in Fort Dodge.

Need to know: It will be the second meeting of the season between the teams as Wilton beat Cascade 8-1 on June 23. The Beavers have won 10 of their last 11 games. Charlotte Brown has been a workhorse in the circle with a 24-6 mark, 2.26 ERA and 223 strikeouts in 176.1 innings. Wilton, vying for its third state trip in five seasons, has five starters hitting .420 or better, including team leaders Kinsey Drake (.474) and Peyton Souhrada (.473). ... Junior Devin Simon is Cascade's top threat with a .500 average, 21 extra-base hits and 31 RBIs.

No. 15 Cardinal (22-12) at No. 8 Louisa-Muscatine (24-8)

When: Monday, 7 p.m.

Where: Letts

At stake: Winner advances to the state tournament July 19 in Fort Dodge.

Need to know: Louisa-Muscatine aims for its fourth state tournament trip in five seasons. The Falcons have outscored their last six opponents 55-10. Eight of L-M's nine starters are hitting at least .333 and four girls have driven in at least 23 runs. Piper Brant, battling illness in the regional semifinal win, has struck out 24 hitters in her last two outings. She's 19-3 with a 1.84 ERA for the season. ... Cardinal rolled Mediapolis 12-1 and upended Durant 3-0 in regionals. Sophomore Nicoa McClure is 17-10 with a 2.24 ERA. The Comets are ninth in 2A with 109 stolen bases.

— Compiled by Matt Coss