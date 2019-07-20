Class 3A
Assumption (38-2) vs. Algona (17-10)
When: Monday, 7 p.m.
Where: Harlan Rogers Park (Fort Dodge)
At stake: Winner advances to semifinals at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday against Albia or Waterloo Columbus.
Assumption's top players: Allie Timmons, sr., P (29-0, 1.18 ERA, 160 IP, 200 Ks); Lea Nelson, sr., OF (.480 avg., 17 extra-base hits, 32 RBIs, 39 SB); Nicole Yoder, sr., SS (.429 avg., 12 2B, 37 RBIs); Anna Wohlers, so., C (.476 avg., 15 2B, 9 HR, 52 RBIs)
Algona's top players: Kameryn Etherington, jr., P (13-8, 1.51 ERA, 144 IP, 203 Ks; .405 avg., 6 HR, 26 RBIs); Nicole Smidt, sr., SS (.360 avg., 8 2B, 19 RBIs); Alyssa Hentges, jr., 3B (.347 avg., 5 2B, 17 RBIs)
Need to know: Top-ranked Assumption has won 15 straight postseason games dating back to 2017. The Knights played just 12 innings in three regional wins and averaged almost 12 runs per game. Assumption leads 3A state field in doubles (82), homers (33) and stolen bases (174). Unranked Algona upset third-ranked Humboldt in regional semifinal, 4-2, before beating Spirit Lake 8-3 to reach state tournament. The Bulldogs have 10 fewer wins than any other team in the 3A field.
Louisa-Muscatine (33-4) vs. Mount Vernon (27-11)
When: Tuesday, 11 a.m.
Where: Harlan Rogers Park (Fort Dodge)
At stake: Winner advances to semifinals at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday against West Liberty or Treynor.
L-M's top players: Hailey Sanders, jr., P (19-0, 0.40 ERA, 123 IP, 260 Ks; .444 avg., 13 2B, 27 RBIs); Kylee Sanders, so., SS (.515 avg., 40 runs, 9 2B, 10 SB); McKenna Hohenadel, fr., OF (.324 avg., 12 2B, 3 HR, 33 RBIs)
Mount Vernon's top players: Sammy Moss, sr., SS (.432 avg., 15 2B, 39 RBIs, 11 SB); Lauren Ryan, so., CF (.345 avg., 12 extra-base hits, 19 SB); Amanda Roe, sr., P (13-9, 2.87 ERA, 139 IP, 116 Ks)
Need to know: Second-ranked L-M has yet to give up a run in three postseason games. Hailey Sanders, a Northern Iowa recruit, has struck out 44, walked nine and yielded just six hits in 21 regional innings. Mount Vernon has the lowest batting average of any team in 3A state field at .278. The Mustangs, making their fourth state trip in five years, have just three losses to teams in Class 3A or below in Williamsburg, BCLUW and Solon.
West Liberty (28-5) vs. Treynor (30-3)
When: Tuesday, 11:30 a.m.
Where: Harlan Rogers Park (Fort Dodge)
At stake: Winner advances to semifinals at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday against Louisa-Muscatine or Mount Vernon.
West Liberty's top players: Haylee Lehman, jr., SS (.606 avg., 41 runs, 27 SB); Austyn Crees, jr., C (.453 avg., 14 extra-base hits, 28 RBIs); Isabelle True, sr., P (16-1, 1.06 ERA, 112 2/3 IP, 166 Ks)
Treynor's top players: Sydni Huisman, sr., P (29-2, 0.28 ERA, 203 IP, 361 Ks; .403 avg., 30 RBIs); Konnor Sudmann, sr., SS (.465 avg., 39 runs, 40 SB); Stella Umphreys, so., 1B (.432 avg., 9 2B, 34 RBIs)
Need to know: West Liberty is making its first state trip in school history. The Comets, ranked fourth, have scored seven or more runs in each of their three regional games. Lehman is a Drake recruit and senior Macy Akers is a UNI signee for the Comets. Huisman leads the entire state, regardless of class, in strikeouts. She has pitched all but six innings for the Cardinals this season. Treynor has recorded 17 shutouts this summer.
Class 2A
North Linn (39-4) vs. Wapello (17-12)
When: Monday, 3 p.m.
Where: Harlan Rogers Park (Fort Dodge)
At stake: Winner advances to semifinals at 3 p.m. Wednesday against Dyersville Beckman and Mount Ayr.
North Linn's top players: Abby Flanagan, jr., P (26-2, 0.58 ERA, 157 1/3 IP, 280 Ks; .426 avg., 55 RBIs); Grace Flanagan, jr., C (.484 avg., 14 2B, 12 HR, 47 RBIs); Hannah Bridgewater, jr., CF (.393 avg., 12 2B, 36 RBIs)
Wapello's top players: Serah Shafer, fr., SS (.358 avg., 10 2B, 3 HR, 25 RBIs); Mady Reid, jr., CF (.287 avg., 10 2B, 24 RBIs); Sammy Ewart, so., 2B (.383 avg., 13 RBIs)
Need to know: Unranked Wapello is at the state tournament for the first time in 20 years. The Arrows rallied to edge Pekin in the regional final, 4-3. Former Wapello standout Ashley Hahnbaum, in her first season as coach, has just three seniors on the roster. Top-ranked North Linn is making its state debut. The Lynx average 9.3 runs per game and are led by twin sisters, Grace and Abby Flanagan. Abby has 88 career pitching wins while Grace has a team-high 12 home runs this season.
