Iowa state softball tournament capsules

Class 5A

Muscatine Muskies

Coach: Steve Hopkins (4th season)

Record: 35-4

Seed/ranking: No. 2/No. 3

Opponent: Pleasant Valley (1 p.m. Monday)

How they got here: Muscatine beat Davenport North 9-0 and Iowa City Liberty 9-1 at home in the regional tournament.

State experience: The Muskies are making their 16th trip, winning state titles in 1989 and 2000. Muscatine made the semifinal round two years ago.

Players to watch: Maura Chalupa, jr., P (20-2, 1.15 ERA, 127.2 IP, 184 Ks); Ysabel Lerma, so., 3B (.407 avg., 9 doubles, 6 HR, 38 RBIs); Mia Molina, 8th, OF (.386 avg., 37 runs, 22 RBIs, 10 SB); Kyleia Salyars, jr., C (.381 avg., 8 doubles, 29 RBIs)

Quick hits: Muscatine is 3-0 against PV this season with wins of 3-2, 10-0 and 1-0. All four of Muscatine's losses are to state tournament teams in Assumption and Williamsburg (3A), North Scott (4A) and Fort Dodge (5A). The Muskies are 29-0 when scoring at least three runs in a game this season.

Pleasant Valley Spartans

Coach: Jose Lara (6th season)

Record: 26-12

Seed/ranking: 7/10

Opponent: Muscatine (1 p.m. Monday)

How they got here: Pleasant Valley knocked off Iowa City West 3-2 and Cedar Rapids Prairie 7-3 at home in the regional tournament.

State experience: The Spartans are making the school's 11th trip, seventh in nine seasons. PV captured state championships in 2017 and 2018 and reached the semifinal round a year ago.

Players to watch: Kasey Kane, fr., C (.416 avg., 15 doubles, 5 HR, 37 RBIs); Jessie Clemons, so., SS (.352 avg., 36 runs, 11 extra-base hits, 19 RBIs, 14 SB); Mary Paige Withers, so., OF (.385 avg., 38 runs, 25 RBIs, 27 SB); Miah Townsend, so., P (16-4, 2.48 ERA, 118.1 IP, 56 Ks)

Quick hits: The last time PV went to the state tournament as the seven seed, it came home with the program's first state championship in 2017. The Spartans have generated only two runs against the Muskies in 23 innings this year. PV is among the state leaders in stolen bases with 114.

Class 4A

North Scott Lancers

Coach: Holly Hoelting (5th season)

Record: 28-10

Seed/ranking: 7/8

Opponent: ADM (5 p.m. Monday)

How they got here: North Scott silenced Central DeWitt 6-0 and Maquoketa 5-0 at home in the regional tournament.

State experience: The Lancers are playing in the state tournament for the 15th time in school history. They won titles in 1987, ’93 and ’02 and have four runner-up finishes including one in 2019.

Players to watch: Maddy McDermott, jr., P (16-5, 1.68 ERA, 129 IP, 139 Ks; .408 avg., 11 HR, 52 RBIs); Carley Bredar, jr., OF (.377 avg., 41 runs, 3 doubles, 23 RBIs, 26 SB); Sydney Skarich, so., SS (.358 avg., 41 runs, 22 RBIs, 32 SB); Adalynn Johnson, 8th, 3B (.374 avg., 11 doubles, 2 HR, 25 RBIs)

Quick hits: North Scott was riding a 13-game win streak when it lost to ADM 5-1 at its home invitational in June. McDermott ranks second in the 4A field in homers (11) and RBIs (52). ADM coach Lindsay Stanford (Wood) was an all-state softball player at North Scott under former coach Denny Johnson.

Class 3A

Assumption Knights

Coach: Ron Ferrill (8th season)

Record: 34-8

Seed/ranking: 2/2

Opponent: Ballard (11 a.m. Tuesday)

How they got here: Assumption trounced Anamosa (10-0), Independence (13-0) and Sumner-Fredericksburg (9-0) at home in the regional tournament.

State experience: Assumption is in the state tournament for the seventh consecutive year. The Knights have captured four titles and finished second and third in that span.

Players to watch: Bella Nigey, sr., P (22-3, 0.75 ERA, 130 IP, 163 Ks; .385 avg., 9 doubles, 32 RBIs); Jessie Wardlow, jr., OF (.485 avg., 59 runs, 9 doubles, 20 RBIs, 39 SB); Sydney Roe, sr., C (.525 avg., 18 doubles, 8 HR, 50 RBIs); Helen Sons, jr., 1B (.467 avg., 41 runs, 20 doubles, 36 RBIs)

Quick hits: Assumption has a .410 team batting average, more than 60 points better than any other team in the 3A field. It also has scored more runs (359), stole more bases (163) and has a better ERA (1.78) than the other seven qualifiers. The Knights are averaging almost 11 runs a game over their last seven outings.

Class 2A

Louisa-Muscatine Falcons

Coach: Bryan Butler (6th season)

Record: 26-8

Seed/ranking: 7/8

Opponent: North Union (1 p.m. Tuesday)

How they got here: Louisa-Muscatine clobbered Camanche (10-0), downed Van Buren (15-6) and edged Cardinal (2-0) in three home regional games.

State experience: The Falcons are making their fourth trip to state in the past five seasons. They finished first in 2018, second in 3A in 2019 and third in 2020.

Players to watch: Piper Brant, sr., P (20-3, 1.75 ERA, 140.1 IP, 180 Ks; .417 avg., 3 HR, 26 RBIs); McKenzie Kissell, jr., OF (.468 avg., 37 runs, 13 doubles, 26 RBIs, 13 SB); McKenna Hohenadel, sr., OF (.377 avg., 32 runs, 10 doubles, 25 SB); Jersey Lessenger, jr., SS (.426 avg., 34 runs, 11 doubles, 28 RBIs, 19 SB)

Quick hits: Hohenadel, Brynn Jeambey and Lily Fischer, all seniors, were on the roster for the Falcons' state championship win in 2018. Brant has been dominant in the postseason, averaging two strikeouts per inning with an ERA of 1.47. L-M's opponent, North Union, comes in on a 10-game win streak. Its pitcher, Emily Meyer, has a 2A-best 309 strikeouts.

Wilton Beavers

Coach: Kortney Denkman (8th season)

Record: 26-6

Seed/ranking: 6/7

Opponent: Logan-Magnolia (1:30 p.m. Tuesday)

How they got here: Wilton downed Bellevue (13-3), Dyersville Beckman (12-3) and Cascade (10-7) in the regional tournament.

State experience: The Beavers are making their third state trip in five years. They reached the semifinal round a year ago and return six starters from that squad.

Players to watch: Charlotte Brown, jr., P (25-6, 2.37 ERA, 183.1 IP, 229 Ks; .449 avg., 13 extra-base hits, 33 RBIs); Peyton Souhrada, sr., OF (.474 avg., 9 doubles, 8 HR, 41 RBIs); Kinsey Drake, fr., OF (.465 avg., 32 runs, 5 doubles, 27 RBIs); Taylor Drayfahl, jr., SS (.412 avg., 40 runs, 10 doubles, 25 RBIs, 23 SB)

Quick hits: Brown has pitched all but 12 innings for the Beavers this summer. She also is a key component of an offense hitting nearly .390 for the season. Souhrada, who will play at Cornell College in the fall, ranks among the top five in the 2A field in homers and RBIs. Logan-Magnolia is the only team remaining in the state (any class) without a loss this season.

— Compiled by Matt Coss