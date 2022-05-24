'It will get better': UT's season comes to an end against Bradley-Bourbonnais

The season is over for the United Township High School softball team, but the ending wasn’t indicative of how much the team progressed over the course of the spring.

UT lost 11-0 in six innings to Bradley-Bourbonnais on Tuesday in the Class 4A regional semifinal matchup at Moline High School's bob Seitz Field. The Panthers committed seven errors and had just one hit.

Yet, in the fifth inning, it was just a two-run deficit for a UT squad that had seven freshmen and sophomores in its startling lineup.

“It was our season in a nutshell because we played really well to a certain point, and (Bradley) was a good squad, but we just play young at times,” United Township coach John Alonzo said. “High school season is a grind and I don’t think our freshmen understood that. They had to learn on the job and doing that in the Western Big 6 is not easy for freshmen - but for the most part, they did a nice job.”

The Panthers ended the season at 9-24, but five of those wins were in Western Big 6 Conference play and UT held its own against some of the area’s best teams.

“We beat Rock Island at the end of the year and they are a really good team,” Alonzo said. “We beat Pekin who is solid and we hung in there with Rockridge, in fact, had the lead in the fifth, so we did some good things happen for us this year.”

Unfortunately for UT, good things were hard to come by in the final game of the season.

Bradley’s Libby Spaulding shut down Panthers hitters from start to finish. Katie Fox’s first-inning single to left was UT’s only hit. Spaulding struck out 11 in six innings.

“I think it was the fact that she was left handed,” Alonzo said. “The ball came out on the other side and spun a little different than we were used to, but it didn’t look like it had a ton of movement on it. She didn’t throw many off-speed pitches, but she did go up with some and we just aren’t experienced enough hitters to catch up if we are behind.”

UT’s Kaylie Pena matched Spaulding with two scoreless innings to begin the game, but the Boilermakers struck in the third. Ally Vanenhout reached on a swinging bunt to begin the inning and despite hitting a batter late in the inning, Pena still had a chance to get out of the frame unscathed. However, with two outs and two strikes with runners on second and third, Natalie Johnson smacked a double to the fence in center to make it 2-0.

“We had trouble with 0-2 counts this season, that’s one of the things that our young pitchers have to work on,” Alonzo said. “But also we have a catcher behind the plate that’s never caught before and you can’t let Kaylie throw the ball anywhere near the plate.”

Bradley tacked on three more in the fifth after an error led to runners on second and third with nobody out. A wild pitch made it 3-0, and then Spaulding smashed a ball down the right-field line that rang off the metal foul pole for a 5-0 Boilermaker lead.

“I thought Kaylie pitched a heck of a game, I really did,” Alonzo said. “We have put a lot on her shoulders as a sophomore. Last year she had those seniors to rely on, but this year it was just her. I thought she hung in there and pitched well.”

Three more errors in the bottom of the sixth aided Bradley’s six-run inning that instituted the run rule. Kassidy Embry walked it off with a two-RBI double into right to make it 11-0.

Despite the loss, Alonzo was confident UT can build on this season.

“I told the girls (after the game) to stay in there,” Alonzo said. “They have to put in the work during the offseason with our camps and summer ball, and we will be young again next year, but they have to keep plugging away. It will get better.”

Bradley will play the winner of Moline/Normal Community at 4:30 p.m. Friday at Moline High School.

