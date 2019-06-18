DEWITT — Keeley Jansen had a tough decision to make before the softball season commenced.
Play for Central DeWitt or stay in travel ball.
“Getting more experience and chances to pitch really affected that,” Jansen said, “and getting better overall.”
The Sabers, without senior Mya Cavanagh for over a week, have leaned on Jansen to pitch in big games.
The freshman delivered Tuesday night against Class 3A 11th-ranked Camanche.
Despite allowing four runs and 11 hits, Jansen kept the Indians bats at bay in crucial situations to lead the Class 4A 12th-ranked Sabers to a 7-4 triumph at the Central DeWitt Athletic Complex.
“It builds my self-esteem a lot because I struggle with confidence,” Jansen said. “If I doubt myself, I know I’m not going to do decent.”
Cavanagh has been in Europe for a senior field trip, forcing Jansen to move into the No. 1 slot in Central DeWitt’s rotation.
Catcher Talbot Kinney has been impressed with how the right-hander has handled it.
“It’s a really good experience for the next four years,” Kinney said.
Jansen had the battle of her young career in the sixth inning.
After giving up a pair of runs on base hits to make it 7-4, she faced the state leader in home runs, Tarah Wehde, with the bases loaded and trailed in the count 3-0.
Sabers head coach Lee Swanson was fine with walking the Indians’ senior.
“If I walk her, it’s only one run, we’re still up two and take our chances with (Camaryn Carstensen),” Swanson said. “I was nervous as anyone else.”
Jansen fired a pair of outside pitches to get the count full. A couple pitches later, Wehde lined out to second and left the bases full.
“We kept putting kids on base, just weren't getting them all across” Camanche head coach Kevin Roling said. “We can’t give up four unearned runs and expect to win ball games.”
It’s an at-bat Swanson says will be the one that makes Jansen better in the long run.
“She wants to be a Division I player and she really just didn’t blink,” he said. “We made some plays behind her, but she kept the ball low in the strike zone and did what she had to do.”
The Indians refused to go down quietly.
They put two runners on base with singles and no outs to put the tying run at the plate in the seventh.
After Abby Stock popped up in foul territory, Lauren Snyder came to the plate and popped up in foul territory to Central DeWitt third baseman Mackenzie Rosenboom.
Rosenboom caught it, glanced over to see Carstensen leading too far off second and fired it in time for the game-ending double play.
“It was a good thing everybody was talking in the dugout otherwise I probably wouldn’t have been able to get her out,” Rosenboom said. “I figured she wouldn’t get off that far. It’s a good thing everybody was yelling at me.”
After going well under .500 two years ago and losing in the regional opener last season, the Sabers are 12 games over .500 with a roster comprised of just five seniors and one junior.
“Having this win under our belt is really going to show us how much we’ve improved over the years,” Rosenboom said. “I don’t think before now, we realize how good we are.”
Central DeWitt came out firing offensively in the first three frames.
Jansen and Rosenboom each had an RBI double in the first, Kinney launched a towering three-run home run in the second and Hannah Palzkill belted a solo shot in the third.
Kinney ended the night with four RBIs while three players had two hits for the Sabers.
Stock and Madi Parson each had three hits and an RBI for Camanche, who ended up with four errors. These two teams will face off in a tournament on Friday.
“It’s a 40-game season, you’re going to have some ups and downs,” Roling said. “We weren’t as successful defensively as I thought we should be.”