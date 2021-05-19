Johnson, Moline rally for Big 6 softball win over UT

The stage for Moline's comeback was set in the last of the sixth. After Sierra Marshall was hit by a pitch to lead off the inning, Ava Michna's one-out single put runners on the corners. Johnson and Dylan Shrake (two hits) then delivered consecutive RBI singles to make it a one-run game.

Still, Pena (3-5) was one out away from shutting the door and giving the Panthers their fifth straight win, but a pair of UT errors that kept the inning alive gave Johnson the chance to deliver her game-winning heroics.

"This was a very disappointing loss, to say the least," said UT coach John Alonzo. "Kaylie pitched a nice game; she only gave up two earned runs. We'd won four in a row and were playing well. We've just got to learn to close out games like this.

"Some of this was self-inflicted, and we've got to eliminate those things. The only thing is, we don't have much time to clean it up."

On the other hand, Moline coach Mark Gerlach feels that both Wednesday's win and the fashion in which it happened will give his club a big shot in the arm.

"This has got to do a world of good for our confidence," he said. "You dream about that kind of staff, having a chance to win in the last inning, your last at-bat. We had some kids who have been struggling lately who came through for us. That was good to see."

