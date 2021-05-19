Johnson, Moline rally for Big 6 softball win over UT

Winners of four in a row coming into Wednesday's Western Big 6 Conference softball matchup against Moline, the United Township High School softball team was just five outs away from extending its winning streak.
However, the hosting Maroons had other plans. After a one-out rally in the bottom of the sixth inning cut a three-run UT lead to one, Moline senior Jordan Johnson completed the comeback in the seventh with a two-out, bases-loaded single to give her squad a 5-4 Big 6 win at Bob Seitz Field.
"I was trying to be patient up there," said Johnson, who went 4-for-4 with four RBIs and also pitched two scoreless innings in relief of starter Lindsey Glass to even her record at 2-2. "The last two at-bats, she (UT pitcher Kaylie Pena) had thrown me changeups every time, and I swung hard at them and missed hard every time. I think she thought she'd definitely get me with it again. This time, I waited on it and hit the ball."
Relieving Glass after the Panthers (7-11, 3-5 Big 6) broke loose for four fifth-inning runs, Johnson knew that she had her work cut out for her in the final two frames.
"It was definitely stressful," she said. "They had the top of their lineup coming up. But, I knew my defense had my back."
The first of Johnson's four RBIs came in the bottom of the second to give the Maroons (7-4, 3-1) an early 1-0 lead before Pena knocked in the tying run for United Township, followed by a three-run Kyra Schumaker home run that gave the Panthers a 4-1 lead.
The stage for Moline's comeback was set in the last of the sixth. After Sierra Marshall was hit by a pitch to lead off the inning, Ava Michna's one-out single put runners on the corners. Johnson and Dylan Shrake (two hits) then delivered consecutive RBI singles to make it a one-run game.
Still, Pena (3-5) was one out away from shutting the door and giving the Panthers their fifth straight win, but a pair of UT errors that kept the inning alive gave Johnson the chance to deliver her game-winning heroics.
"This was a very disappointing loss, to say the least," said UT coach John Alonzo. "Kaylie pitched a nice game; she only gave up two earned runs. We'd won four in a row and were playing well. We've just got to learn to close out games like this.
"Some of this was self-inflicted, and we've got to eliminate those things. The only thing is, we don't have much time to clean it up."
On the other hand, Moline coach Mark Gerlach feels that both Wednesday's win and the fashion in which it happened will give his club a big shot in the arm.
"This has got to do a world of good for our confidence," he said. "You dream about that kind of staff, having a chance to win in the last inning, your last at-bat. We had some kids who have been struggling lately who came through for us. That was good to see."