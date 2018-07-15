She is the team's ace pitcher. She can play any of the four infield spots. She can roam any of the three positions in the outfield.
In fact, at some point during her five years with Davenport Assumption's softball program, Hannah Kelley has played every position on the diamond except for one.
"I have not caught," she said. "I've never had much of a desire to catch, but if coach needed me to catch, I'd gladly go back there and do all I could."
Kelley's versatility has sparked Assumption to its best five-year run in program history.
The defending state champion Knights (36-3) make their third consecutive Class 3A state tournament appearance at 7 p.m. Monday against Benton Community in Fort Dodge.
"It is an incredible luxury for a coach to have somebody that literally is an all-conference level player at eight positions," Assumption coach Ron Ferrill said.
Kelley, who was last year's Mississippi Athletic Conference player of the year, has been dominant in the pitching circle this summer. She is 20-1 with a 0.44 ERA in 126 1/3 innings.
At the plate, the Northern Iowa recruit is hitting .418 with 14 extra-base hits and a team-high 51 RBI. She's also swiped 25 bases.
Kelley takes great pride in her versatility. Besides pitching, Kelley has spent considerable time at first base this season.
"That's one of my best assets," she said. "If someone gets injured, I can go in at that position, help the team out and perform my best there."
Softball has been in Kelley's blood since she was little.
Her parents started her in baseball around the age of 4. She shifted to travel softball by 8 and has been playing ever since.
Kelley dabbled with basketball and volleyball, but for the past three to four years, all her energy in athletics has been toward softball.
Assumption has won a lot in Kelley's career.
The Knights collected 28 victories in her eighth-grade season, 31 in her freshman campaign, 41 two years ago and 44 last summer.
Kelley has been productive each of those seasons. She has 243 career hits and 188 RBI while compiling an 80-13 pitching record.
Numbers tell only part of the story. The biggest improvement has come between the ears.
"I've grown the most in the way I react to when I make a mistake," she said. "When I was younger, I would let a mistake bother me a lot more than I do now. If I make a mistake now, I have to pick myself up, have to pick the team up and I can't live in the past."
Ferrill has seen that in his four seasons with the Knights. Kelley has developed into one of his best leaders with her work ethic and maturity.
"It has been great watching her grow up the last few years," he said. "She's a lot different person now than the first year I was here."
Kelley, who can throw five pitches for strikes, was Assumption's No. 2 pitcher last year behind all-stater Nicole Timmons.
This year, Kelley has emerged as the ace. Nicole's sister, Allie, has served as the closer in the postseason.
"Hannah mixes the ball so well," Ferrill said. "Her composure on the mound and her killer mentality, she's a gamer and will do whatever it takes to win."
That attitude has rubbed off on her teammates.
Kelley has yielded only three hits in 15 postseason innings.
"She is very good and knows how to move the ball around the zone," freshman Olivia Wardlow said. "She's someone that works really hard at it."
After a state runner-up finish in 2016 and a state championship in 2017, Kelley is seeking to end her Assumption career with another title.
"It's going to be really emotional," she said. "The last five years have flown by fast, but I have made such great memories with these girls.
"There is no better way than to end it at the state tournament."
Kelley's softball journey continues to Cedar Falls this fall. At this point, Northern Iowa hasn't determined a position for Kelley.
The utility role doesn't bother her.
"I take it as really exciting," Kelley said. "I have the ability to play a lot of different positions and that versatility should help me get more playing time."