Kid Kluever comes through for state-bound Northeast

GOOSE LAKE, Iowa — Madison Kluever has given up her fair share of hits and wiggled out of multiple jams in her first year standing in the circle.
In 19 starts prior to the Class 2A regional final Monday night, the Northeast eighth-grader had given up more than eight hits in nine starts — in six of those she gave up at least 10 — but kept an earned-run average below three.
When the lights shined the brightest, Kluever didn’t crack under the pressure.
She provided everything the fourth-ranked Rebels needed to send them to the state tournament for the first time in program history.
Launching a no-doubt two-run home run for the only offense and limiting the Iowa City Regina bats to just three hits and four baserunners in the circle, Kluever led Northeast to a 2-1 triumph over the Regals in an hour at Northeast High School to claim its spot in Fort Dodge next week.
“Just knowing I have a great defense behind me and not strike everybody out,” Kluever said. “They help me stay confident.”
The Rebels (19-2) will be the fourth seed in the 2A bracket and will face sixth-ranked Central Springs in the quarterfinals.
After years of close calls and heartbreaking misses, the Rebels celebrated and shed tears of happiness in front of the blue painted ‘N’ in center field with their banner and “Punched ticket” side-by-side.
“I’m speechless,” Northeast head coach Travis Eversmeyer said. “They took a young pitcher under their wing and just found ways.”
In regards to the game itself, it went by in a flash.
The first pitch was thrown at 6:57 p.m.. The final strike from Kluever that retired Iowa City Regina’s heart of the order 1-2-3 was tossed at 7:57.
After getting Baylee O’Connor down 0-2, the Regals third baseman worked back to even. That caused a meeting between senior catcher Bree Mangelsen and Kluever.
“She asked me what pitch I wanted to throw,” Kluever said.
Kluever called changeup, a pitch that bamboozled the Regina lineup all evening long. When O’Connor struck out, a dogpile ensued.
It was the finale of a performance to remember from the righthander. After giving up an RBI single to O’Connor in the opening frame, Kluever allowed two baserunners and struck out eight batters the rest of the way.
“She never does (look like an eighth-grader),” said senior first baseman Claire Abbott, who registered two one-out singles. “She’s 100% all of the time. We’re really proud of her.”
Valerie Spooner blooped a two-out single between second base and right field to start Northeast's second inning and Kluever drove her in with a blast over the left-center fence.
A Northeast lineup that erupted for 30 runs in its first two postseason games went flat after that.
Facing Regals No. 1 pitcher Emma Nibaur for the first time this year, the Rebels mustered just five hits. They were induced into nine pop-ups as their top six hitters on the season went a combined 4-for-17.
“That was the first night we’ve really done that. I feel like we were antsy at the plate,” Eversmeyer said. “Just trying to hit something out right away and be the hero. We just need to get back to having quality at bats and if it’s not our pitch, lay off.”
