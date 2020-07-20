Kid Kluever comes through for state-bound Northeast

GOOSE LAKE, Iowa — Madison Kluever has given up her fair share of hits and wiggled out of multiple jams in her first year standing in the circle.

In 19 starts prior to the Class 2A regional final Monday night, the Northeast eighth-grader had given up more than eight hits in nine starts — in six of those she gave up at least 10 — but kept an earned-run average below three.

When the lights shined the brightest, Kluever didn’t crack under the pressure.

She provided everything the fourth-ranked Rebels needed to send them to the state tournament for the first time in program history.

Launching a no-doubt two-run home run for the only offense and limiting the Iowa City Regina bats to just three hits and four baserunners in the circle, Kluever led Northeast to a 2-1 triumph over the Regals in an hour at Northeast High School to claim its spot in Fort Dodge next week.

“Just knowing I have a great defense behind me and not strike everybody out,” Kluever said. “They help me stay confident.”

The Rebels (19-2) will be the fourth seed in the 2A bracket and will face sixth-ranked Central Springs in the quarterfinals.