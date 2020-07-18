Kilburg feasts at the plate as Lancers top Wahlert

Indeed, Wahlert kept battling and regained the lead at 3-2 in the top of the second on an RBI single by Maria Roth (2-for-4), who had singled and scored on a double by older sister Lilly Roth (2-for-3) in the top of the first.

But after Lancer twins Paige and Kyleigh Westlin worked Wahlert hurler Anna Chapman for a walk and a single, respectively, Kilburg belted another shot to the same spot to turn the tide in the hosts' favor.

"We knew what we had to answer back right away," Kilburg said of her club's early responses. "That helped us in the long run."

North Scott extended its lead to 6-3 on Paige Westlin's RBI double in the third, then after Wahlert closed the gap to two runs in the fifth, answered in its half of that inning on a solo homer by freshman Maddy McDermott.

Like Kilburg and Lee, McDermott also went 2-for-3 at the plate as the Lancers collected 12 hits against Chapman.

That was enough for pitchers Cheek and Drew Lewis, who combined for a five-hitter. Cheek had five strikeouts in five innings and allowed two earned runs, with Lewis retiring all six batters she faced.