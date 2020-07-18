Kilburg feasts at the plate as Lancers top Wahlert

ELDRIDGE — The North Scott softball team was hungry to get its postseason run started in Saturday's Iowa Class 4A Region 8 semifinal at Lancer Field.
One of the Lancers' five seniors, center fielder Brooke Kilburg, was particularly ravenous as she feasted at the plate to lead her club to an 8-4 victory over a scrappy Dubuque Wahlert squad.
Kilburg went 2-for-3 and belted a pair of home runs, the last of which was a three-run, one-out shot in the bottom of the second inning, that put North Scott (15-9) up for good at 5-3.
"We knew a bit about (Wahlert) coming in, but we only knew so much; we had to prepare the best we could," Kilburg said. "We went with what they gave us."
After the Golden Eagles (11-13) struck for a pair of first-inning runs off North Scott junior starting pitcher Ryann Cheek, Kilburg blunted their momentum by opening the home half of the first with a solo shot over the left-field fence.
Following a one-out walk to catcher Sam Lee (2-for-3), fellow senior Rachel Anderson notched the first of her two RBIs by singling in courtesy runner Natalie Naber with two outs to tie the game at 2-2.
"We had to respect them and come out on the attack," North Scott coach Holly Hoelting said. "They 10-runned Clinton (11-1 in the Eagles' postseason opener this past Thursday), so it's not like they couldn't hit the ball."
Indeed, Wahlert kept battling and regained the lead at 3-2 in the top of the second on an RBI single by Maria Roth (2-for-4), who had singled and scored on a double by older sister Lilly Roth (2-for-3) in the top of the first.
But after Lancer twins Paige and Kyleigh Westlin worked Wahlert hurler Anna Chapman for a walk and a single, respectively, Kilburg belted another shot to the same spot to turn the tide in the hosts' favor.
"We knew what we had to answer back right away," Kilburg said of her club's early responses. "That helped us in the long run."
North Scott extended its lead to 6-3 on Paige Westlin's RBI double in the third, then after Wahlert closed the gap to two runs in the fifth, answered in its half of that inning on a solo homer by freshman Maddy McDermott.
Like Kilburg and Lee, McDermott also went 2-for-3 at the plate as the Lancers collected 12 hits against Chapman.
That was enough for pitchers Cheek and Drew Lewis, who combined for a five-hitter. Cheek had five strikeouts in five innings and allowed two earned runs, with Lewis retiring all six batters she faced.
"They worked really well together," said Hoelting, whose club got a sixth-inning insurance run on an Anderson sacrifice fly. "That's a good one-two punch for us, and our defense allows our pitchers to relax in the circle."
Now, the Lancers look for another postseason feast Tuesday night at 7 when they welcome 15th-ranked Western Dubuque to town. The Bobcats edged Central DeWitt 3-2 in eight innings to advance.
"We just have to keep playing our game," said Kilburg. "As long as we do that, we'll be fine."
