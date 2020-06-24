Kilburg hits walkoff homer in North Scott's dh sweep of North

“We know that even if we get down, we can always come back,” Kilburg said. “We know we can get it done in the end.”

Lancers coach Holly Hoelting said any win of that type is fantastic, and one they know they are capable of.

“That’s what we work on in practice," she said, "so hopefully that came through today.”

North coach Doug Beasley said the opener was a great game with plays made by both teams — both offensively and defensively. He said nerves weren't a factor as the lead slipped away at the end.

“Kilburg hit a good pitch and drove it,” he said. “It was a fun game, minus the outcome. It was a great game to be a part of. I thought both teams played really, really hard."

North Scott reliever Maddy McDermott got the win and North's Cristal Baker (1-2) took the loss. Taylor Robertson was 3-for-3 with an RBI and Maddy McDermott was 2-for-3 with an RBI for the Lancers.

North Scott's Game 2 starter Ryann Cheek (3-1) got the win after her team led 6-3 after two innings. McDermott came in relief and retired the final 10 batters she faced.