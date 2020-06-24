Kilburg hits walkoff homer in North Scott's dh sweep of North

North Scott senior softball player Brooke Kilburg was just looking to keep her team’s baserunners moving any way she could.
She got more than she was looking for.
Kilburg blasted a three-run home run to complete the state-ranked Lancers’ dramatic 8-7 walkoff win in Game 1 over Davenport North Wednesday night.
North Scott, which entered the Mississippi Athletic Conference doubleheader ranked second in Class 4A, improved to 6-2 and 4-2 in the conference after beating the Wildcats 8-3 in the nightcap. North (2-4, 0-4 MAC) let leads slip away in both games, which were rescheduled from Monday due to rain.
Kilburg’s walk-off blast came after going hitless her first three at-bats. After Kyleigh Westlin was hit by pitch and leadoff hitter Sam Lee reached base after a flyball was dropped in center field, Kilburg delivered the deciding blow before North could recover.
“Nothing compares to that walk-off,” she said. “I knew I hit it pretty solid, but didn’t know it was over until everyone started screaming. … it was pretty cool.”
North Scott, which trailed 3-0 after North’s Lexie Carstens hit a three-run homer in the second inning, trailed 7-3 after North’s four-run sixth, but continued to chip away. Last year’s state runner-ups are fine with adversity. They scored two runs in the sixth to keep within striking distance.
“We know that even if we get down, we can always come back,” Kilburg said. “We know we can get it done in the end.”
Lancers coach Holly Hoelting said any win of that type is fantastic, and one they know they are capable of.
“That’s what we work on in practice," she said, "so hopefully that came through today.”
North coach Doug Beasley said the opener was a great game with plays made by both teams — both offensively and defensively. He said nerves weren't a factor as the lead slipped away at the end.
“Kilburg hit a good pitch and drove it,” he said. “It was a fun game, minus the outcome. It was a great game to be a part of. I thought both teams played really, really hard."
North Scott reliever Maddy McDermott got the win and North's Cristal Baker (1-2) took the loss. Taylor Robertson was 3-for-3 with an RBI and Maddy McDermott was 2-for-3 with an RBI for the Lancers.
North Scott's Game 2 starter Ryann Cheek (3-1) got the win after her team led 6-3 after two innings. McDermott came in relief and retired the final 10 batters she faced.
It's a challenging stretch for Hoelting's team, which is scheduled to play at Bettendorf today and at Maquoketa Friday after four wins in two days. Learning the rhythm of her pitchers early in an altered season takes time.
"The conditioning of our pitchers is really going to come through, but we're working on it," she said. "We're just trying to go 8-0 this week."
North starter Maddy Wordlow (0-1) took the loss in Game 2.
The Wildcats led the nightcap 1-0, and showed a number of positives against the state-ranked Lancers.
"We're right where we need to be," Beasley said. "We're not quite over the hump, but we are certainly getting a lot closer."
