Kinney, Cougars power past Spartans

FORT DODGE, Iowa — Pleasant Valley’s softball team did something no other opponent has done against Kaylin Kinney this summer.
It scored.
“That shows you a lot about our kids,” PV coach Jose Lara said.
It turned out that Class 5A second-ranked Cedar Rapids Kennedy had too much firepower for ninth-ranked PV.
Propelled by three home runs early and then a six-run sixth, Kennedy eliminated PV 10-4 in a state quarterfinal Monday afternoon at the Rogers Sports Complex.
Kennedy (24-1) advances to play Mississippi Athletic Conference champion and eighth-ranked Muscatine (19-2) in a semifinal at 11 a.m. Wednesday. It is the Cougars’ second semifinal appearance in four years.
A significant reason for that is Kinney.
The Nebraska recruit had pitched 51 scoreless innings this season coming into the state tournament. It reached 54 before Emily Wood skied a triple to right field and scored on Sophia Lindquist’s ground out in the fourth.
“We knew PV softball wasn’t going to give up,” Wood said. “We’re good enough hitters to hit off of her, and I knew we’d put at least one or two on the board.”
The problem was holding the Cougars in check, at least early.
Kinney smacked a mammoth home run in the first inning. Keaton Gerber launched a solo shot in the second before the Spartans pulled Lindquist and went to Christin Hartman.
Kennedy, which is second in 5A with 38 home runs, added a two-run blast from Mya Dodge in the third to build a 4-0 cushion.
“We knew coming in they were powerful,” said Lara, whose team finished 17-7. “We couldn’t give them too many runs because we knew it was going to be hard to put them across against Kinney.”
Hartman, though, settled in and kept the game in reach. After allowing the home run, the senior retired 10 of the next 11 hitters and recorded seven strikeouts.
“I had a really good warmup and trusted my coach, my catcher and was hitting my spots,” Hartman said. “I was really in a rhythm for several innings.”
PV scratched across two more runs against Kinney in the top half of the sixth to draw within 4-3. Jessi Meyer, Wood and Peggy Klingler had hits in the frame.
Kinney struck out six as her ERA climbed to a minuscule 0.37.
“We knew it was going to take an inning or two to get on her,” Klingler said, “and how we could attack her. She was throwing well. That last effort (in the sixth) was what we needed and should have brought at the beginning of the game.”
Kennedy delivered the knockout blow in the bottom half of the inning. After Hartman retired the first batter, seven of the next eight hitters reached. Kinney had a two-run single and Dodge added a run-scoring double.
“We got on a run, got all the excitement and then they took it back like good teams do,” Wood said. “I’m proud of what our team did this year.”
The Spartans overcame a rough patch early in the season to catch fire in the final month. They 10-runned fifth-ranked Iowa City High and had run-rule wins in both regional games.
“We don’t take this for granted,” Lara said. “We’re just so gracious for being able to come and do this. Our world is different right now, and softball was the last thing on my mind in the spring. I thought there was no way.
“The girls just kept growing throughout the season, made their point and continued to keep moving forward with the PV softball tradition that was left behind.”
The Spartans graduate four seniors, including three first-team all-conference selections in Klingler, Carly Lundry and Hartman. Still, the foundation is in place for a return trip next July.
“I believe 100% this team could be back in this position for my senior year,” Wood said. “We have so much talent coming up.”
