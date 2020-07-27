Kinney, Cougars power past Spartans

Kinney smacked a mammoth home run in the first inning. Keaton Gerber launched a solo shot in the second before the Spartans pulled Lindquist and went to Christin Hartman.

Kennedy, which is second in 5A with 38 home runs, added a two-run blast from Mya Dodge in the third to build a 4-0 cushion.

“We knew coming in they were powerful,” said Lara, whose team finished 17-7. “We couldn’t give them too many runs because we knew it was going to be hard to put them across against Kinney.”

Hartman, though, settled in and kept the game in reach. After allowing the home run, the senior retired 10 of the next 11 hitters and recorded seven strikeouts.

“I had a really good warmup and trusted my coach, my catcher and was hitting my spots,” Hartman said. “I was really in a rhythm for several innings.”

PV scratched across two more runs against Kinney in the top half of the sixth to draw within 4-3. Jessi Meyer, Wood and Peggy Klingler had hits in the frame.

Kinney struck out six as her ERA climbed to a minuscule 0.37.