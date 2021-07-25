Knights 'at critical crossroads' for dynasty to continue

FORT DODGE, Iowa — Davenport Assumption's softball program has finished in the top three at the state tournament six consecutive seasons.
It has captured four state championships and won 186 games over the past five summers, more than any other school in Iowa's five classifications during that span.
Was Friday's 10-5 comeback win over Mount Vernon the end of Assumption's dominance or can it spill over into 2022?
Assumption (40-3) loses nine seniors, the most it has had during its current dynasty. All-staters Anna Wohlers and Olivia Wardlow, pillars of the squad the past five seasons, are moving on.
Wardlow, off to Iowa State, has been the spark plug at the top of the order and a sure-handed fielder at second base. Wohlers, who will play at DePaul, smacked 47 home runs and has been the key run producer for the Knights.
Starters Libby Madden, Lauren Loken and Katie Anderson are gone too.
"We're at a critical crossroads where we need some young people to step up," Assumption coach Ron Ferrill said. "We've done a great job of always never having to rebuild but regroup.
"This will be the first year we've got some girls we're going to need who have not proven themselves yet. This offseason is going to be bigger than any offseason we've had."
Mount Vernon (36-5) returns nine starters in 2022. State semifinalist Williamsburg (33-11) returns more than half its starting lineup. State qualifier West Liberty (24-9) has the majority of its team back.
The cupboard is far from bare for Assumption, the Mississippi Athletic Conference champion at 17-1.
Bella Nigey and Leah Maro, the team's top two pitchers, are back. Nigey and Maro combined for all 40 wins and had a collective ERA around 1.
First baseman Helen Sons returns as does shortstop Maddie Loken and all-tournament team selection Sydney Roe.
"Our juniors are going to have to step it up next year," Nigey said, "in attempt to fill the shoes that were left this year."
Roe split catching duties with Wohlers this summer and is expected to slide into that role full-time next season.
Izzy Krogman, who started at third base in the state tournament, will get more opportunities as will junior-to-be Jessie Wardlow.
"It is going to take a lot more work in the offseason," Roe said. "I know I'm going to have step into that leader role and I'm excited to do it.
"I want to make sure I leave this program with a bang. That's my goal next year."
Ferrill said he's built Assumption on being a program, not just a team. That will be tested over the next nine months as new leaders emerge and newcomers try to carve out a role.