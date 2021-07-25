Knights 'at critical crossroads' for dynasty to continue

FORT DODGE, Iowa — Davenport Assumption's softball program has finished in the top three at the state tournament six consecutive seasons.

It has captured four state championships and won 186 games over the past five summers, more than any other school in Iowa's five classifications during that span.

Was Friday's 10-5 comeback win over Mount Vernon the end of Assumption's dominance or can it spill over into 2022?

Assumption (40-3) loses nine seniors, the most it has had during its current dynasty. All-staters Anna Wohlers and Olivia Wardlow, pillars of the squad the past five seasons, are moving on.

Wardlow, off to Iowa State, has been the spark plug at the top of the order and a sure-handed fielder at second base. Wohlers, who will play at DePaul, smacked 47 home runs and has been the key run producer for the Knights.

Starters Libby Madden, Lauren Loken and Katie Anderson are gone too.

"We're at a critical crossroads where we need some young people to step up," Assumption coach Ron Ferrill said. "We've done a great job of always never having to rebuild but regroup.