FORT DODGE, Iowa — The Davenport Assumption softball team's offensive game plan is simple.
"We push, push, push and press," coach Ron Ferrill said. "We preach running hard in a variety of situations to put pressure on teams."
More times than not, the opponent eventually breaks.
The combination of athleticism and power has Class 3A top-ranked Assumption in the championship game for a third consecutive season Friday afternoon against ninth-ranked Roland-Story at the Rogers Sports Complex.
With nearly 100 more stolen bases than any other team in the 3A state field and its ability to have hitters bunt throughout the lineup, Assumption uses its speed to force teams into mistakes.
Opponents might corral Assumption for a couple innings. By game's end, the Knights tend to wear teams down with their balanced attack.
Benton Community had four errors in the quarterfinal game, leading to 10 unearned runs for Assumption. Humboldt committed five miscues in Wednesday's semifinal.
"We put teams in situations nine, 10 to 12 times a game that normally they may see only once or twice," Ferrill said. "It is one thing to make the big play once or twice, but having to do it 10 or 12 times it becomes hard.
"It is us forcing those mistakes with our style of play. Often times, I don't think our girls get enough credit for forcing those mistakes. We're blessed with athletes that can put pressure on the other team."
From leadoff hitter Olivia Wardlow hitting above .550 to No. 9 hitter Olivia Allen batting .333, Assumption (38-3) had only one starter below .300 coming into the state tournament. Hannah Wislander was batting .293, but she is a threat with her 12 doubles and three home runs.
The Knights have been retired 1-2-3 in an inning only once in the first two games at the state tournament. They haven't been held below four runs in a game since June 11.
"It is huge for us to be able to come up with a big hit or a bunt, just any kind of way to put pressure on teams at any spot in the lineup," senior Hannah Kelley said. "There are a lot of teams with a few holes in their lineup where you almost expect an out.
"We don't have that here."
The Knights, with an 82-4 record the past two summers, can become the first Mississippi Athletic Conference program to win back-to-back state softball titles. Pleasant Valley could join them several hours later.
Roland-Story has been impressive this week. It knocked off third-ranked Waterloo Columbus (6-1) and silenced second-ranked and last year's runner-up Albia (4-0) in the semifinals.
The Norsemen (30-4) are at state for the first time in 29 years. Madison Friest is the team's top hitter with a .467 average, 14 doubles, 12 homers and 40 RBI.
"We're going to have to earn this," Ferrill said. "They are extremely strong."
Still, Assumption believes it has another gear it hasn't showed this week.
"We haven't played our best game yet," Assumption shortstop Nicole Yoder said. "We've scored in the first inning of both games, but I still think when we get in the championship, we have to repeat our title. We'll come out and hopefully have our best game yet."