Knights, Beavers lead IGCA all-state teams

Iowa Class 3A state softball champion Davenport Assumption and Class 2A top-ranked Wilton each had three players selected first team all-state by the Iowa Girls Coaches Association.
Anna Wohlers, Olivia Wardlow and Bella Nigey made the top team after leading Assumption to a 40-win season and its fourth state championship in five years.
Wohlers, a DePaul recruit, led 3A with 21 home runs and drove in 70 runs. Wardlow, an Iowa State recruit, was the spark plug at the top of the Knights' lineup with a .493 average and 38 stolen bases. Nigey was the team's No. 1 pitcher throughout the season, compiling 25 wins and an 0.85 ERA.
Wilton's starting outfield -- Chloe Wells, Payton Ganzer and Peyton Souhrada -- made the first team. The Beavers won 29 games and finished fourth at the state tournament after being ranked No. 1 for a chunk of the season.
They all hit over .500 and combined for 20 home runs and 102 RBIs.
In Class 5A, Muscatine's Rylie Moss and Avarie Eagle made the first team along with Pleasant Valley's Emily Wood and Bettendorf's Sophia DelVecchio.
Moss, an Iowa recruit, batted .522 this summer and had 250 hits over the past four seasons. Eagle was the RBI leader in 5A with 67.
Wood, a five-year starter and off to play at Iowa State, swiped a conference-best 43 bases and hit .478.
DelVecchio led the Bulldogs to state for the second straight year. The senior batted .447 with 10 homers and 51 RBIs.
Northeast's Neveah Hildebrandt and Louisa-Muscatine's Kylee Sanders were first-team selections in 2A.
Among the second-team selections from the metro were Muscatine pitcher Maura Chalupa, Davenport North outfielder Yanna Roberts, Bettendorf pitcher/first baseman Emily Rigdon and Davenport West infielder Kaitlyn Powell.
West Liberty sisters Finley and Sailor Hall made the second team in 3A. Northeast's Alexis Ehlers and Louisa-Muscatine's McKenna Hohenadel did in 2A and Calamus-Wheatland's Alison Boeckmann was second team in 1A.
Class 5A
First team
Sophia DelVecchio, sr., Bettendorf; Rylie Moss, sr., Muscatine; Avarie Eagle, sr., Muscatine; Emily Wood, sr., Pleasant Valley; Jayme Scheck, sr., Cedar Rapids Kennedy; Jalen Adams, jr., Fort Dodge; Tristin Doster, sr., Fort Dodge; Destiny Lewis, sr., Indianola; Karey Koenig, sr., Iowa City High; Ayana Lindsey, sr., Iowa City High
Heidi Wheeler, sr., Waukee; Mya Dodge, sr., Cedar Rapids Kennedy; Sydney Potter, so., Southeast Polk; Emma Roethler, sr., Johnston; Ava Smithson, jr., Johnston; Regan Bartholomew, jr., Waukee; Ella Schulz, sr., Ankeny Centennial; Abbi Cataldo, sr., Southeast Polk; Mariana Carter, sr., Ankeny; Lyida Ettema, so., Dubuque Hempstead
Second team (locals only)
Yanna Roberts, sr., Davenport North; Kaitlyn Powell, jr., Davenport West; Maura Chalupa, so., Muscatine; Emily Rigdon, so., Bettendorf
Third team (locals only)
Sophia Lindquist, sr., Pleasant Valley; Kaitlyn Drish, sr., Pleasant Valley
Class 4A
First team
Katelyn Lappe, jr., Bondurant-Farrar; Emma Dighton, sr., Boone; Brooke Hickey, sr., ADM; Jena Young, so., Winterset; Hannah Simpson, jr., Fairfield; Kellie Dallmeyer, sr., Washington; Aliya Yanga, so., ADM; Zoey Hightshoe, sr., Boone; Bridget Stover, jr., Winterset; Sydney Kennedy, sr., Western Dubuque
Faith DeRonde, jr., Oskaloosa; Duanna Coyle, so., Cedar Rapids Xavier; Peyton Johnson, so., Marion; Aubrey Furnal, sr., Carlisle; Jayden Lammers, sr., Norwalk; Haley Downe, sr., Norwalk; Sarah Horsfield, sr., Western Dubuque; Hannah Foster, sr., North Polk; Kylie Merical, sr., Dallas Center-Grimes; Haley Bach, sr., Lewis Central
Third team (local only)
Talbot Kinney, sr., Central DeWitt
Class 3A
First team
Anna Wohlers, sr., Davenport Assumption; Olivia Wardlow, sr., Davenport Assumption; Bella Nigey, jr., Davenport Assumption; Kendal Clark, sr., Humboldt; Jori Hajek, sr., Humboldt; Dakota Lake, so., Saydel; Avery Hanson, jr., Hampton-Dumont-CAL; Macy Friest, jr., Roland-Story; Sarah Heick, sr., Solon; Jenna Sprague, jr., Mount Vernon; Hillary Wilson, so., Solon; Peyton Driscoll, so., Williamsburg
Tatum Dunlavy, fr., Estherville-Lincoln Central; Olivia Engler, sr., Atlantic; Kennedy Kramer, sr., West Lyon; Lauren Summers, so., West Burlington; Claire Matthews, sr., Centerville; Makenna Jones, sr., Albia; Ashley Finarty, so., Knoxville; Madeline Barker, so., Davis County; Maia Bentley, jr., Mount Vernon; Nadia Telecky, jr., Mount Vernon
Second team (locals only)
Sailor Hall, jr., West Liberty; Finley Hall, so., West Liberty
Third team (locals only)
Sydney Roe, jr., Davenport Assumption; Leah Maro, so., Davenport Assumption
Class 2A
First team
Chloe Wells, sr., Wilton; Payton Ganzer, jr., Wilton; Peyton Souhrada, jr., Wilton; Kylee Sanders, sr., Louisa-Muscatine; Neveah Hildebrandt, sr., Northeast; Skylar Benesh, fr., North Linn; Molly Blomgren, sr., Van Meter; Josie McCuddin, jr., Interstate 35; Alli Boyle, sr., Earlham; Kylee Sallee, sr., Hudson; Hailey Rosonke, fr., South Hardin; Kaylea Fessler, jr., Central Springs
Emily Meyer, so., North Union; Ellie Flanagan, so., North Linn; Olivia Von Bank, jr., North Union; Amber McKinney, sr., Pleasantville; Cooper Klaahsen, so., Central Springs; Sam Nielsen, jr., North Union; Summer Pasutti, sr., Interstate 35; Natalie Harrill, jr., Pella Christian; Nikki Henson, sr., West Branch; Madisyn Kelley, jr., Central Springs
Second team (locals only)
Alexis Ehlers, sr., Northeast; McKenna Hohenadel, jr., Louisa-Muscatine
Third team (locals only)
Brynnlin Kroymann, jr., Northeast; Serah Shafer, jr., Wapello; Aliyah Lolling, sr., Wapello; Mila Johnson, sr., Wilton
Class 1A
First team
Sterling Berndt, jr., Wayne; TJ Stoaks, sr., Lenox; Madie Anderson, sr., Winfield-Mount Union; Sara Reid, jr., Central City; Peyton Robinson, so., Lisbon; Ryleigh Allgood, so., Lisbon; Ella Larsen, sr., Newell-Fonda; Bailey Sievers, sr., Newell-Fonda; Rylee Schnepf, jr., LeMars Gehlen; Alexis Houge, jr., Collins-Maxwell; Cheyanne Behrends, sr., Clarksville
Taylor Hanna, sr., St. Ansgar; Macy Emgarten, jr., Exira/EHK; Charlie Pryor, 8th, Woodbine; Emily McIntosh, sr., West Harrison; Grace Bailey, jr., Twin Cedars; Haley Godfrey, sr., Melcher-Dallas; Rylee Dunkin, so., Twin Cedars; Emily Jones, jr., Wayne; Makenna Kuper, sr., AGWSR; Josie Hartman, jr., Southeast Warren; Emma DeStigter, sr., Woodbury Central; Kiya Johnson, so., North Butler
Second team (local only)
Alison Boeckmann, sr., Calamus-Wheatland