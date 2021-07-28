Knights, Beavers lead IGCA all-state teams

Iowa Class 3A state softball champion Davenport Assumption and Class 2A top-ranked Wilton each had three players selected first team all-state by the Iowa Girls Coaches Association.

Anna Wohlers, Olivia Wardlow and Bella Nigey made the top team after leading Assumption to a 40-win season and its fourth state championship in five years.

Wohlers, a DePaul recruit, led 3A with 21 home runs and drove in 70 runs. Wardlow, an Iowa State recruit, was the spark plug at the top of the Knights' lineup with a .493 average and 38 stolen bases. Nigey was the team's No. 1 pitcher throughout the season, compiling 25 wins and an 0.85 ERA.

Wilton's starting outfield -- Chloe Wells, Payton Ganzer and Peyton Souhrada -- made the first team. The Beavers won 29 games and finished fourth at the state tournament after being ranked No. 1 for a chunk of the season.

They all hit over .500 and combined for 20 home runs and 102 RBIs.

In Class 5A, Muscatine's Rylie Moss and Avarie Eagle made the first team along with Pleasant Valley's Emily Wood and Bettendorf's Sophia DelVecchio.

Moss, an Iowa recruit, batted .522 this summer and had 250 hits over the past four seasons. Eagle was the RBI leader in 5A with 67.