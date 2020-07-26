Knights chase four-peat with mixture of youth, experience

“Obviously, everything is on the line, but you can’t play it that way,” Sammon stated. “At this point, you’re playing for your teammates and for your sisters. It isn’t about your stats, but what can you do to help the team.”

In state tournament games, the cream usually rises to the top.

"Anytime you're playing a big game, you count on your big guns to come through," Assumption coach Ron Ferrill said. "The all-conference, all-state and college commit players, you expect to come through in any and every scenario."

Ankeny, Lisbon and Dallas Center-Grimes are the only other schools to win three summer softball titles in a row. None of those could make it four.

Even though the Knights enter with five losses, more than they’ve had in each of the previous three years with full seasons, they still believe there is an intimidation factor playing them with their past success.

“We try and use it every time out,” Ferrill said. “We warm up a certain way, we talk a certain way, we walk onto the field a certain way to utilize that intimidation factor. We want the other team worried more about what we’re doing than what they’re doing up until game time.

“Then, if we can get on the board and ahead early, it deflates them."