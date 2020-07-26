Knights chase four-peat with mixture of youth, experience

Carlie Sammon remembers walking into the Rogers Sports Complex five years ago as an eighth-grader. There was a bundle of nerves and uneasiness.
“I was terrified because I never experienced something as big as Fort Dodge with the fans,” she said. “I remember the older girls relaxing and comforting me.”
As Class 3A second-ranked Davenport Assumption chases a record fourth consecutive state softball championship this week, Sammon will be among those offering words of encouragement and counsel to the underclassmen.
When the Knights square off with 15th-ranked Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley in the quarterfinals at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, they’ll have four projected starters who have never played in a game at the state tournament — sophomore Maddie Loken (shortstop) and freshmen Leah Maro (pitcher), Jessie Wardlow (second base) and Helen Sons (first base).
It’ll be the responsibility of state tournament veterans Anna Wohlers, Sammon and Olivia Wardlow (out with injury) along with junior Lauren Loken to ease the jitters.
“The girls should know what it is like to play in a big atmosphere, but this is a different atmosphere,” Wohlers said. “It is Fort Dodge. It is state. It is going to be loud and we need to keep our composure.”
Sammon said the discussions start in the hotel room and on the way to the diamond.
“Obviously, everything is on the line, but you can’t play it that way,” Sammon stated. “At this point, you’re playing for your teammates and for your sisters. It isn’t about your stats, but what can you do to help the team.”
In state tournament games, the cream usually rises to the top.
"Anytime you're playing a big game, you count on your big guns to come through," Assumption coach Ron Ferrill said. "The all-conference, all-state and college commit players, you expect to come through in any and every scenario."
Ankeny, Lisbon and Dallas Center-Grimes are the only other schools to win three summer softball titles in a row. None of those could make it four.
Even though the Knights enter with five losses, more than they’ve had in each of the previous three years with full seasons, they still believe there is an intimidation factor playing them with their past success.
“We try and use it every time out,” Ferrill said. “We warm up a certain way, we talk a certain way, we walk onto the field a certain way to utilize that intimidation factor. We want the other team worried more about what we’re doing than what they’re doing up until game time.
“Then, if we can get on the board and ahead early, it deflates them."
Lauren Loken said the intimidation comes from the Knights’ energy.
“When we show up, we’re loud,” she said. “We’re singing and dancing. Others teams are like they must not be worried or concerned. It is another way for us to get pumped up, and that can look intimidating.”
Some of that might be lost with the format of this year’s tournament.
Instead of utilizing just the two primary fields, the tournament is spread out over four diamonds at the complex to enforce social distancing because of COVID-19. Assumption will play its quarterfinal game on one of the secondary diamonds, a field it has never played on in the previous four trips.
“I’m sure it will be different,” Ferrill said, “but we’re counting on it still being big. We’ve been there enough we don’t think the lights shine too bright for us."
Assumption waltzed through the regional tournament with a pair of 12-0 three-inning contests and a 10-0 rout over seventh-ranked West Liberty.
If the Knights can get past Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley, third-ranked Williamsburg or sixth-ranked Algona would wait in Wednesday afternoon's semifinal. Top-ranked Albia, which beat Assumption at the Ottumwa Invitational earlier this season, is in the top half of the draw.
Ferrill’s team has spoken openly the past eight weeks about its chance at history. The Knights are three wins from the record book.
“It is pretty surreal, but we have to go into the state tournament knowing we still have things to prove,” Lauren Loken said. “Nothing is guaranteed or for sure. We want it, but we’ve got to win our first game.”
Regardless, Sammon will get the opportunity to play in five state tournaments. The Knights were second to Benton Community in her eighth-grade season followed by titles the past three seasons.
The Minnesota State softball recruit is savoring each moment.
“I’m going to think about it more after the fact, but not many girls in the state of Iowa get to go once,” Sammon said. “To say I’ve been five times, it is so special.”
