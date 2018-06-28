ELDRIDGE — Davenport Assumption softball pitcher Hannah Kelley knows her teammates have picked her up many times when she has needed it.
So when the Knights were struggling a bit defensively and missed some chances offensively in the first game of Mississippi Athletic Conference doubleheader against North Scott, it was Kelley's turn to pick her teammates up.
The senior did just that, firing a two-hit shutout to help Assumption beat the Lancers, 4-0, in the opening contest. The Knights took that momentum and finished off the sweep with an 8-0 win in the nightcap that helped Assumption clinch at least a share of the MAC championship.
Assumption (32-3 overall, 16-2 MAC) must wait to see what happens when Pleasant Valley travels to Burlington on Monday to make up Thursday's doubleheader that was postponed because of weather. If the Spartans drop at least one of those games, the Knights would have the conference title to themselves.
Kelley said no matter what happens with Pleasant Valley, it was special to repeat as MAC champs.
"This is huge for us because of what happened last year we had to push ourselves to get back to this place," she said. "We disappointed ourselves when we lost two to PV but to come back and still become MAC champs says a lot about this team."
This is the second consecutive conference title for the Knights but Kelley said this one was a little bit different after the dominating season Assumption had last year that also resulted in a Class 3A state title.
"Last year, people really expected us to win the MAC, but this year it was going to be tougher and we just wanted to finish on top," she said. "We definitely wanted to push ourselves to prove to, not just us, but everybody else (in the MAC) that we could do it. This definitely means a lot for us."
Kelley had a 2-0 lead after the first inning of Game 1 thanks to a two-run homer from Anna Wohlers, but North Scott starting pitcher Ashlynn Shannon and reliever Drew Lewis made it tough on the Knights most of the contest.
Kelley also had to work around three errors from her defense and the offense missed some chances by losing runners on the basepaths and not executing bunts and sacrifices very well. But Kelley bore down when the Lancers made their biggest threat of the contest in the fifth inning by loading the bases. She got Shannon to pop up to third to end the threat.
"I lost it a little bit (when the bases were loaded), but I just had to regain my focus and hit my spots," Kelley said.
She only struck out one batter, but she constantly changed speeds and kept the North Scott hitters off balance the entire game. Eleven of the 21 outs came on ground balls.
Nicole Yoder added some insurance for the visitors with an RBI single in the sixth and later scored on an error to make it 4-0 and Assumption was halfway home to the title.
Allie Timmons snagged the win in the second contest, going all seven innings. The junior pitcher allowed just four hits and struck out four although she walked four batters and hit two others. Wohlers again led the offensive effort in the nightcap with two runs driven in.
Kelley had an RBI and Emma Johnson had a two-run single to help the Knights cruise to the Game 2 victory over the Lancers (24-10, 10-8). In addition, Katie Anderson scored on a wild pitch, Carlie Sammon and Eryn Ackerman both scored on North Scott errors for the winners.
Abby Moeller had the best game offensively for the hosts, reaching base five times and smacking a double over the two games.