Knights cruise through semifinals this time

"She came through there and hopefully it can ignite her into Friday."

The Knights tacked on in the third.

Atlantic elected to pitch around Wohlers, who has 20 home runs this season.

Like Clarke on Monday night, Roe made them pay. The powerful right-hander laced a three-run homer to center to pad the cushion to 10-0.

“I knew they would pitch around (Anna) because she hit the ball harder in an earlier at-bat,” Roe said. “I knew I had to come through for my team.”

Wohlers flashed a big smile as Roe crossed home plate.

“I looked at her and said, ‘Really, I have to get walked for you to do that?’” Wohlers said. “In all seriousness, she’s a great hitter and we’ve got all the confidence in the world in her.”

Nigey was crisp in the circle.

The junior yielded just two singles and struck out eight. Atlantic (34-6) never had a runner get past first base.

“She did a phenomenal job,” Wohlers said. “She was spinning the ball like she should be. This was her ‘A’ game, and I hope she brings it for the next one. I know she will.”