Knights embrace opportunity at state history

They don’t shy away from the expectations. They don't hide from talking about what is at stake. They don't even mind having the target on them.

Davenport Assumption’s softball program is embracing its chance at history.

Winners of the last three Class 3A state championships, the Knights are vying to become the first Iowa school to capture four consecutive summer state softball titles next month.

“We talk about it all the time,” junior Lauren Loken said. “We want that very badly. That’s what we come to this field every day thinking about and working toward as a team.

“That’s the end goal, the light at the end of the tunnel.”

Since Anna Wohlers and Olivia Wardlow stepped into the starting lineup as eighth-graders, all Assumption has done is hoist the championship trophy at the Rogers Sports Complex in Fort Dodge each July.

During this run, the Knights are 125-6, been ranked in the top spot in 3A every week of the season by the IGHSAU since the start of the 2017 campaign and outscored opponents 70-14 in nine state tournament contests.