Knights hardly work up a sweat in three-inning rout

FORT DODGE, Iowa — The regional tournament was a stroll in the park for Davenport Assumption’s softball team. The Class 3A state tournament started with a laugher, too.
Assumption scored five runs in the first inning and added a 10-spot in the second to cruise past 15th-ranked Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 15-0 in three innings Tuesday afternoon at the Rogers Sports Complex.
In four postseason contests, nobody has scored on the Knights or taken the game past the fifth inning.
“Our energy is a key component of our mentality right now,” catcher Anna Wohlers said. “We can’t be complacent. We have to keep our composure this whole week.”
A chance to become the first program in Iowa to capture four consecutive summer state softball titles, second-ranked Assumption (20-5) faces third-ranked Williamsburg in the semifinals at 3 p.m. Wednesday.
With games in back-to-back days, coach Ron Ferrill had no complaints about a quick quarterfinal.
"It is only going to get more difficult from here," he mentioned. "Our girls were tested a lot during the regular season.
“It would have been nice in the regional final or today to get a little bit of a test, but a short day and get some rest for our girls, I’m happy to have one on the short end.”
Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley (14-3) put together its biggest threat in the opening inning. It pieced together back-to-back singles and had runners at second and third.
Then with two outs, the Nighthawks tried a squeeze. Wohlers chased Lizzy Blum back to third, laid out and tagged her to get out of the inning.
“It (surprised) me a little bit, but I was keeping an eye on her at third,” Wohlers said. “I saw her coming home. I had to go at her and get her close to the base. The instinct was to throw it to third.”
If nothing else, Ferrill said it was important for his freshman pitcher. Leah Maro, making her state debut, settled in after that.
“Leah is very composed and very mature for her age, but when they get a couple hits right off the bat, you might worry what might happen with her mentality,” Ferrill said. “It was huge for Leah.”
Assumption used a discipline approach at the plate against Blum, who had walked 64 hitters in 96 innings coming into the state tournament. The Knights drew five base on balls in the opening inning.
“We were very patient at the plate,” Wohlers said. “We always wait for our pitch. We don’t want to make the pitcher get us out and we don’t want to get ourselves out either.”
Ferrill said the Knights have done a much better job of buying into game plans right before the postseason hit.
“They did an outstanding job today of being disciplined and getting ahead in the count,” he said.
The Knights erupted in the second. Wohlers led off with a double and sophomore Maddie Loken capped the inning with her first high school grand slam.
Assumption finished with 10 hits. Loken was 2-for-2 with five RBIs while Gracie Jevyak had two hits and knocked in four. All nine spots in the Knights’ order crossed home plate at least once.
“We came in, brought a lot of energy and put a lot of pressure on them,” Loken said. “It pays off every time.”
Maro worked all three innings to improve to 9-1. She has thrown 12 scoreless innings in the postseason.
“I was a little nervous going into it with it being a lot bigger game,” Maro said. “It helps a lot knowing I’ve got a great team behind me.
“Our confidence is really high. It helps us know we’re here to do what we know how to do.”
Assumption beat Williamsburg 12-0 during the regular season. If it can conquer the Raiders again, the Knights will secure a fifth consecutive trip to the championship game.
“A lot of people are settling into their roles and figuring things out,” Ferrill said. “That has allowed the team to come together.”
