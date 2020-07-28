Knights hardly work up a sweat in three-inning rout

Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley (14-3) put together its biggest threat in the opening inning. It pieced together back-to-back singles and had runners at second and third.

Then with two outs, the Nighthawks tried a squeeze. Wohlers chased Lizzy Blum back to third, laid out and tagged her to get out of the inning.

“It (surprised) me a little bit, but I was keeping an eye on her at third,” Wohlers said. “I saw her coming home. I had to go at her and get her close to the base. The instinct was to throw it to third.”

If nothing else, Ferrill said it was important for his freshman pitcher. Leah Maro, making her state debut, settled in after that.

“Leah is very composed and very mature for her age, but when they get a couple hits right off the bat, you might worry what might happen with her mentality,” Ferrill said. “It was huge for Leah.”

Assumption used a discipline approach at the plate against Blum, who had walked 64 hitters in 96 innings coming into the state tournament. The Knights drew five base on balls in the opening inning.

“We were very patient at the plate,” Wohlers said. “We always wait for our pitch. We don’t want to make the pitcher get us out and we don’t want to get ourselves out either.”