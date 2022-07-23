Knights have key holes to fill for state streak to continue in 2023

FORT DODGE, Iowa — Davenport Assumption's softball program has put itself in rarefied air with its seven consecutive state tournament appearances.

The Knights have pieced together one of the best runs in Iowa history with four championships, two runner-up trophies and a third-place finish in that span.

When Assumption graduated nine seniors following its 2021 title squad, there was uncertainty if the streak could continue with that many departures. It responded with 36 wins and was on the brink of another championship before stumbling to Mount Vernon in Friday's Class 3A title game, 10-5.

Assumption is saying goodbye to four seniors from this year's team — pitcher Bella Nigey, catcher Sydney Roe, shortstop Maddie Loken and outfielder Emily Yattoni (all starters).

"It is going to be hard to replace a few of those seniors," coach Ron Ferrill said.

Roe finished the season with nine home runs and drove in more than 50 runs for the season. She blasted 26 long balls over the past three seasons.

"Syd holds a special place in my heart," Ferrill said. "I've probably never seen a player over five years spend more time at the field. She's always the first one there and always one of the last off the field. She'll pick up gear and take out trash.

"It isn't just softball, but making sure our program runs the right way. You can't imagine the extra hours she's put into this."

Nigey, off to play at DePaul University, had an all-state season with a 24-4 mark and an ERA below 1. Loken was a three-year starter at shortstop.

Pitcher, catcher and shortstop are three of the most vital positions on the field. Assumption will have new faces at each of those spots next summer.

Ferrill believes the Knights have enough depth at catcher and middle infield to fill those positions defensively next season.

Pitching?

"Somebody has to prove they can be a No. 1 pitcher for us," Ferrill said.

Senior-to-be Leah Maro has shown glimpses with a 25-2 record and an ERA around 1.45 her freshman and sophomore seasons. Maro, however, was 11-6 and her ERA was over 2.50 this summer.

Junior-to-be Molly Roe and sophomore-to-be Ava Poston also will get a look in the circle.

"Ultimately, this game comes down to pitching," Ferrill said. "Leah has to finally elevate from a No. 2 to No. 1, and Molly has to come along. We're going to have to maybe work in a third kid."

The Knights have experience elsewhere around the diamond with Helen Sons, Izzy Krogman, Jessie Wardlow and Abby Odean returning. All four of those players hit better than .365 this season and received some type of Mississippi Athletic Conference postseason accolades.

"They're still going to be really good," Nigey said. "They have the best coach in the state, and a lot of the younger girls got experience so they can carry on with that."

Roe said the journey starts in the offseason building team chemistry and improving individual skills.

"They just need to keep being on that grind and keep working," Roe noted. "The process probably is going to be rough because there are going to be more young girls trying to fit in, but if they stick to the process, they'll be successful."

Ferrill said the eighth-grade class arguably is as deep as any to come through Assumption.

"The question is, how soon can we get them ready?" he said. "Will it be next year or in a couple years? I don't know yet."