Davenport Assumption became the sixth school in Iowa history to claim three consecutive state softball titles last week.
The Knights had a state-best three players on the Iowa Girls Coaches Association's first team all-state squad in Class 3A released late Wednesday.
Outfielder Lea Nelson, pitcher Allie Timmons and catcher Anna Wohlers were among 20 players chosen to the first team. Ron Ferrill was named the coach of the year in 3A after the Knights compiled a 41-2 record and won their third straight Mississippi Athletic Conference crown.
Nelson, captain of the all-tournament team at state, batted .507 with 17 extra-base hits and 32 RBIs. She scored 64 runs and swiped 44 bases. Timmons, an Iowa recruit, was 32-0 with an ERA under 1.20 and 222 strikeouts. Wohlers hit .464 with a team-high nine home runs and 56 RBIs.
Pleasant Valley second baseman Carli Spelhaug was chosen to the first team in 5A for a second straight year and all-state for a third season. The Iowa State prospect and MAC player of the year batted .508 with 21 extra-base hits and 42 RBIs along with 20 steals.
North Scott's Sam Lee made the top team in 4A. The junior outfielder led the Lancers to a state runner-up finish after batting .366 with five homers and 35 RBIs.
State runner-up Louisa-Muscatine and third-place finisher West Liberty each had two first-team selections in 3A. Sisters Hailey and Kylee Sanders represented the Falcons. Hailey, a Northern Iowa recruit, was 21-1 in the circle while Kylee, a shortstop, batted over .500 for a second straight year.
Shortstop and Drake recruit Haylee Lehman and pitcher Isabelle True made the first team for the Comets.
Camanche pitcher/infielder Tarah Wehde, among the home run leaders in the state with 18, was first team for a second year in 3A. Durant shortstop Ruby Kappeler was the lone area first-team selection in 2A.
Bettendorf and Muscatine each had two players on the second team in 5A. Sophia DelVecchio and Emma Dennison made it for the Bulldogs while Rylie Moss and Kaylie Reynolds represented the Muskies. PV outfielder Emily Wood also was on the second team.
North Scott's Ryann Cheek (4A) and Assumption's Olivia Wardlow (3A) were the other metro players to make the second team.
Bettendorf's Anna Forari, Davenport North's Yanna Roberts, Davenport West's Erica Ralfs and Muscatine's Kaylynn Salyars made third team in 5A.
IGCA all-state teams
Class 5A
First team
Carli Spelhaug, sr., Pleasant Valley; Jasmine Rubley, jr., Ankeny; Lindsey Culver, sr., Cedar Rapids Jefferson; Kaylee Donner, sr., Cedar Rapids Jefferson; Kaylin Kinney, jr., Cedar Rapids Kennedy; Jayme Scheck, so., Cedar Rapids Kennedy; Abby Nolte, sr., Des Moines Hoover; Kaite Schaul, sr., Dubuque Hempstead; Jalen Adams, fr., Fort Dodge
Tristin Doster, so., Fort Dodge; Destiny Lewis, so., Indianola; Ayana Lindsey, so., Iowa City High; Carey Koenig, so., Iowa City High; Sophie Maras, sr., Johnston; Chloe Fehn, jr., Johnston; Kacy Nickerson, jr., Ottumwa; Alex Honnold, jr., West Des Moines Valley; Haley Gatica, sr., West Des Moines Valley; Delaney Taylor, sr., Waukee; Molly Jacobson, sr., Waukee
Second team (locals only)
Sophia DelVecchio, so., Bettendorf; Emma Dennison, jr., Bettendorf; Rylie Moss, so., Muscatine; Kaylie Reynolds, sr., Muscatine; Emily Wood, so., Pleasant Valley
Third team (locals only)
Anna Forari, sr., Bettendorf; Yanna Roberts, so., Davenport North; Erica Ralfs, sr., Davenport West; Kaylynn Salyars, so., Muscatine
Coach of year: Jeff Koenig (Iowa City High)
Class 4A
First team
Sam Lee, jr., North Scott; Abbie Hlas, jr., ADM; Skylar Rigby, jr., Ballard; Abby Husak, jr., Ballard; Emma Dighton, so., Boone; Makaylin Powers, sr., Burlington; Alyvia DuBois, sr., Carlisle; Molly Hoekstra, jr., Carlisle; Samantha Heyer, sr., Charles City; Lisabeth Fiser, jr., Charles City
Megan Doty, sr., Grinnell; Morgan Schaben, sr., Harlan; Mackenzie Hupke, sr., Independence; Brylee Klosterman, jr., Iowa City Liberty; Emery Neer, sr., Knoxville; Sydney Nielsen, sr., Marion; Maddie Parks, sr., Pella; Eve Wedewer, so., West Delaware; Jena Young, 8th, Winterset; Keera Ball, sr., Cedar Rapids Xavier
Second team (locals only)
Ryann Cheek, so., North Scott
Third team (locals only)
Mya Cavanagh, sr., Central DeWitt; McKenzie Rosenboom, sr., Central DeWitt
Coach of year: Jim Flaws (Carlisle)
Class 3A
First team
Lea Nelson, sr., Davenport Assumption; Allie Timmons, sr., Davenport Assumption; Anna Wohlers, so., Davenport Assumption; Tarah Wehde, jr., Camanche; Hailey Sanders, jr., Louisa-Muscatine; Kylee Sanders, so., Louisa-Muscatine; Haylee Lehman, jr., West Liberty; Isabelle True, sr., West Liberty; Alex Beard, jr., Albia; Jena Lawrence, jr., Albia
Kameryn Etherington, jr., Algona; Baylee Newell, sr., Atlantic; Angie Gorkow, sr., Benton; Claire Mathews, so., Centerville; Taylor Hogan, sr., Waterloo Columbus; Alivia Schultz, so., Waterloo Columbus; Laken Lienhard, jr., Crestwood; Reina Taylor, sr., Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont; Ellie Jacobson, sr., Humboldt; Sammy Moss, sr., Mount Vernon; Karli Olsen, jr., Spirit Lake; Sydni Huisman, sr., Treynor
Second team (locals only)
Madi Parsons, sr., Camanche; Abby Stock, sr., Camanche; Olivia Wardlow, so., Davenport Assumption; Austyn Crees, jr., West Liberty
Third team (locals only)
Macy Akers, sr., West Liberty
Coach of the year: Ron Ferrill (Assumption)
Class 2A
First team
Ruby Kappeler, sr., Durant; Abby Kraemer, sr., Alta-Aurelia; Jessica Flaherty, sr., Alta-Aurelia; Heather Boeckenstedt, sr., Dyersville Beckman; Hannah Ausenhus, sr., Central Springs; Payton Slaughter, sr., Cherokee; Rilee Slycord, sr., Colfax-Mingo; Alli Boyle, so., Earlham; Madison Farrington, sr., East Marshall; Maria Rasmussen, sr., East Marshall
Molly Schany, jr., Emmetsburg; Lilly Miller, sr., Interstate 35; Caroline McAlexander, sr., Mount Ayr; Abby Flanagan, jr., North Linn; Grace Flanagan, jr., North Linn; Denali Loecker, jr., Ogden; Makenzie McGriff, jr., Pleasantville; Katie Bracken, jr., Iowa City Regina; Jadyn Anderson, sr., St. Ansgar; Meagan Blomgren, sr., Van Meter; Lexi Lander, jr., West Monona; Payton Schwiesow, jr., West Sioux
Second team (locals only)
Kamryn Meyer, sr., Durant
Third team (locals only)
Hannah Happ, sr., Durant; Neveah Hildebrandt, so., Northeast; Bree Mangelsen, jr., Northeast; Emma Reid, sr., Wapello; Kortney Drake, sr., Wilton
Honorable mention (locals only)
Mallory Lange, fr., Wilton
Coach of the year: Marv Porter (North Linn)
Class 1A
First team
Taryan Barrick, sr., AGWSR: Makenna Kuper, so., AGWSR; Bailey Ashton, so., BCLUW; Kelsey Lint, sr., BGM; Mackenzie Meister, jr., Algona Garrigan; Kori Wedeking, jr., Clarksville; Mikayla Houge, jr., Collins-Maxwell; Alexis Houge, fr., Collins-Maxwell; TJ Stoaks, so., Lenox; Skylar Sadler, sr., Lisbon; Emile Krpan, sr., Melcher-Dallas
Breianna Klein, sr., Murray; Kayla Wookey, sr., Murray; Layney Loyd, jr., New London, jr.; Olivia Larsen, sr., Newell-Fonda; Ella Larsen, so., Newell-Fonda; Lily Castle, jr., Mason City Newman; Taryn Hintz, jr., South O'Brien; Sterling Berndt, fr., Wayne; Camryn Jacobsen, so., Wayne; Katelyn Martian, sr., Westwood; Andee Martin, sr., Westwood
Honorable mention (locals only)
Grace Elvert, sr., Calamus-Wheatland; Alison Boeckmann, so., Calamus-Wheatland; Grace Tath, so., Bellevue Marquette
Coach of the year: Troy Houge (Collins-Maxwell)