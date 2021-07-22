Knights, nine seniors seek to go out on top

"We have to bring all the energy in the world," Assumption senior Anna Wohlers said. "It is my last game as an Assumption Knight. We want to strike first and strike hard."

Assumption has not had any trouble remaining focused throughout the season. All three losses are to top-tier 5A programs — Muscatine, Fort Dodge and Pleasant Valley.

During the Knights' current 11-game win streak, they've outscored opponents 116-9. Four of those victories were against ranked 5A schools.

"This team is really well led, minus our mishap last year (in the semifinals)," Ferrill said. "That started several years ago when we had a big senior class that were awesome leaders. These girls were young with that group and saw how to do things, and they've done a good job of carrying that along.

"They're a very tight-knit group very focused on what they want to do."

It would be a fitting sendoff for nine seniors, who are 185-15 since their eighth-grade season. Four of them will play softball in college and three others had opportunities but decided to pursue other interests.

"I'm so grateful for all the opportunities," Wohlers said. "Most schools don't get to go to state as much as we do. We're blessed we get to go to state and take every opportunity we can get for that state title in any sport we play."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.