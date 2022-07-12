Knights perfect in booking a seventh straight state trip

For the first time in three postseason outings, the Davenport Assumption softball team had to go the full seven innings.

But several innings before the conclusion of Tuesday's Iowa Class 3A Region 6 final at the St. Vincent Athletic Complex, the matter had effectively been decided.

Already leading Sumner-Fredricksburg by three runs, the Knights put up three-spots in the fourth and fifth to break the game open as pitchers Bella Nigey and Leah Maro combined on a perfect game in Assumption's 9-0 victory.

Nigey posted 10 strikeouts in five innings before giving the ball to Maro, who finished the job to send the Knights (34-8) to the IGHSAU state tournament in Fort Dodge for the seventh straight year.

"This was my last game on my home field, so I wanted to have a lot of fun," said Nigey (22-3). "This means the world to me."

Even with a perfect game in progress, Nigey was more than happy to give the ball to Maro after Assumption had opened up its nine-run cushion.

"We really wanted to get Leah in; she's been great in relief all year," she said. "Going into every inning, we think the score's 0-0. We stay focused and keep our mentality strong."

The Knights are looking to win their fourth state championship in the last five years and repeat as state champs for the first time since reeling off three straight titles from 2017-19.

"It's such a great experience there, and we're all very excited to go," said Assumption coach Ron Ferrill. "We always love going there."

Assumption struck quickly when Jessie Wardlow dropped a flare into shallow left field and used her speed to turn it into a double. After being bunted over to third by Abby Odean, Wardlow scored on a Helen Sons groundout for the game's first run.

"I know that if I can advance a base, we can move on and keep pushing forward," said Wardlow. "It makes it easier to score when you get an extra base. I was focused on getting on and letting my teammates bat me in."

That formula repeated itself in the bottom of the second inning as the Knights tacked on two more runs for a 3-0 lead.

Like Wardlow the inning before, Maddie Loken doubled to lead off the second. After Izzy Krogman singled, a pair of subsequent errors enabled Loken to score and Krogman to advance to third, where Nigey drove in her to make it a three-run game.

"Once someone leads off with a hit, it builds up energy, and we know what to do," said Loken, who along with Krogman and Roe went 2-for-3 at the plate.

After that early outburst, Sumner-Fredericksburg pitcher Saela Steege set the hosts down in order in the bottom of the third, which at the time gave the Cougars a shot of adrenaline.

"We're a very dynamic team, and they did a nice job and fought very hard," said Ferrill. "My assistant Tyler (Edwards) put together an outstanding game plan for them. They fought hard, but we played a perfect game."

Indeed, Assumption flexed its offensive muscles in the fourth and fifth innings, scoring three runs in each frame to take control of the game.

In the bottom of the fourth, Roe belted a lead-off double and wound up scoring on a wild pitch. After a two-out walk to Nigey, Callie Miller and Emily Yattoni cashed in with back-to-back RBI singles.

The following inning, Sons notched her second RBI by bunting in Wardlow, who had drawn a lead-off walk. After two-out singles by Roe and Loken, Krogman belted a two-run single to close out the scoring.

"I'm definitely thankful for the opportunity we get every year," said Loken. "We come out and work hard every single day, and it shows."

With the Assumption seniors — Loken, Nigey, Roe and Yattoni — having two previous state appearances under their belt, they hope to parlay that experience into another championship trophy.

"Having a lot of experience playing in front of the big grandstands there helps a lot," said Nigey. "It was definitely a good experience to go the full seven innings (Tuesday). We'll see a lot of tough competition at state that's going to push us hard."