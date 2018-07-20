FORT DODGE, Iowa — The Davenport Assumption softball program had an abbreviated state championship celebration last summer.
With the final out recorded after 1:15 in the morning because of multiple delays and a 16-inning title game before it, there weren’t many spectators other than family and close friends inside the Rogers Sports Complex to relish the achievement.
The Knights had plenty of daylight remaining Friday to savor their state title repeat.
After an inauspicious start, top-ranked Assumption used a four-run inning to down ninth-ranked Roland-Story 4-2 and complete its wire-to-wire journey as the top team in Iowa Class 3A this summer.
“This is the best feeling in the world,” junior pitcher Allie Timmons said. “We actually get to celebrate this year and not just go to bed afterward. That’s always nice.”
Coach Ron Ferrill’s team won 44 straight games en route to the school’s first state crown last July.
This squad lost to Class 5A state finalist Pleasant Valley three times during the year and played with a bull’s-eye on its back since the start of the season.
They overcame it all to finish off a two-year run of 83 wins against four losses.
“We were the one everybody wanted to beat,” Ferrill said. “They weren’t bashful about it. You could read about it in any paper on any given day. Our girls handled the year with such professionalism.
“For our young women to rise to the occasion the way they did is nothing short of amazing.”
Assumption (39-3) had little difficulty throughout the postseason until Friday. The Knights outscored their three regional opponents 20-2, used a late surge to 10-run Benton Community in the quarterfinals and silenced Humboldt 9-1 in the semifinals.
The championship game was much different. The Knights trailed for the first time in the postseason.
Roland-Story (30-5) capitalized on two walks, a hit batsman and a pair of fielder choices for a run in the opening inning. It added another run in the third on a Riley Holmgren single to take a 2-0 advantage.
Assumption, meanwhile, didn’t generate a baserunner the first time through the order against Holmgren.
“We almost put too much pressure on ourselves at the beginning,” senior Hannah Kelley said. “In reality, we knew we were going to come out and have that big inning. We just didn’t know when.”
The spark came in the bottom of the fourth.
With one out, Lea Nelson popped up a bunt in front of the pitcher’s circle. Holmgren couldn’t quite get to it and Nelson beat it out for a single.
“Honestly, we came together between innings and said, ‘Guys, we’ve got to get something started,’” Timmons said. “When Lea got the bunt down, it changed the whole game.”
Nelson had a couple bunting mishaps earlier in the tournament.
“It was a little nerve-racking that it might be caught, but I always try to run to first base no matter what,” Nelson said. “Luckily, it got down.”
Nelson swiped second. Anna Wohlers, named captain of the all-tournament team, brought her in with a double into the left-field corner, her sixth hit of the tournament and fourth for extra bases.
“As soon as Lea got on, I knew we had a fire lit,” Wohlers said. “It just kept going. When we get multiple hits, we get more and more energy every time. We just kept that.”
Kelley reached on a two-base error, and Carlie Sammon brought the tying and go-ahead runs in with a double to center field. Nicole Yoder followed with a squeeze bunt to score pinch-runner Maddie Loken.
In a span of eight minutes, Assumption went from down two to up two.
“We never give up,” freshman second baseman and all-tournament selection Olivia Wardlow said. “We were jacked up in that fourth inning.”
Ferrill credited Roland-Story for punching his team in the mouth first and putting them back on its heels.
“We weren’t looking good, but it didn’t change the fact how talented we are and how good we are and how deep we are,” he said. “We were still up to that point the best team in the state.
“We let our emotions maybe get away from us there a little bit. Once we re-zoned in, we played like we played most of the postseason.”
Timmons, her first full season on varsity, took care of the rest in the circle.
After Kelley surrendered both runs in three innings, Timmons allowed only two hits and struck out four over the final four innings to earn the win.
“Honestly, I wasn’t as nervous,” Timmons said. “I knew I had to do my job. I just went in and did what I had to do."
Ferrill believes some of that stems from the experience Timmons got two years ago here. He used Timmons in relief during Benton Community’s championship win over Assumption.
“I was thinking about today on that day,” Ferrill said. “We knew there was going to be a day when Allie had to rise to the occasion."
Timmons didn’t give up a run in 7 2/3 innings at the state tournament, all relief appearances. She is expected to take over as the team’s ace next summer.
“Allie Timmons was absolutely phenomenal in the circle,” Kelley said. “She has only gotten better every single day.”
Assumption has three senior starters to replace -- Kelley, Olivia Allen and Hannah Wislander. Still, the nucleus is in place for the Knights to prolong this run for at least three more seasons.
“State has to be our goal again next year,” Wardlow said. “We have the talent.”
First, Assumption was going to enjoy this one ... in the daylight.
“This is all I wished for and all I wanted throughout the entire season was to end on a state championship,” said Kelley, also an all-tournament choice. “No matter the time of day, the feeling is indescribable.”