Davenport Assumption’s softball team picked up more than a Mississippi Athletic Conference sweep Monday night over Davenport West.
The Class 3A top-ranked Knights received some help to get back into the conference title chase.
With Muscatine getting a split with Pleasant Valley, the Knights are back in control of their own fate for a repeat MAC title.
“It is awesome and definitely going to push us,” senior Hannah Kelley said after the Knights’ 15-3 and 14-2 routs over the Falcons at the West Complex. “We can’t have another mishap.
“We have to play to our best abilities now to keep those chances alive.”
PV is 12-2 in the MAC. Assumption and Burlington are tied for second at 10-2, with a doubleheader slated for Tuesday night at the St. Vincent Complex. Teams will finish conference play with twinbills next Monday and Thursday.
“Muscatine did us a huge favor, and our girls did a big favor coming and taking care of business and playing well tonight,” Assumption coach Ron Ferrill said.
The Knights (22-3) used a six-run fourth and a six-run sixth to seize control in the opener. Freshman leadoff hitter Olivia Wardlow was 3-for-4 with a pair of RBI, and Kelley smashed two doubles and knocked in four.
More than the big hits, Assumption capitalized on wild pitches, passed balls and stolen bases.
“We have a pretty fast team,” Wardlow said. “All we have to do is get on bases and the big boppers can hit us in.”
It was more than enough for Kelley. The University of Northern Iowa recruit pitched five shutout innings and struck out five.
“I was mixing my pitches a lot to keep them off balance,” Kelley said. “They have some really, really good hitters. I came in focused.”
Despite the run differential in the nightcap, the teams both had six hits.
However, Assumption drew 10 walks and was hit once to break open a 3-1 game with an eight-run fourth inning.
“One thing we’ve talked about when we’ve lost to good teams, we give them too many freebies with walks, passed balls and easy stolen bases,” West coach Jake Schumann said. “That’s how we try and run our offense. When it happens to us, we almost have a deer-in-the-headlights look.
“(Assumption) is good. We had them beat in the seventh inning of our own tournament (a couple weeks ago), so I think we came in a little too confident. They came ready to play and kicked our butts.”
On West's senior night, Jayme Finn and Courtney Harris, both seniors, accounted for all six of the Falcons’ hits in the second game. Abby Atkins, another senior, has had a strong senior season.
“They’re leaders and real good softball players,” Schunann said. “How they go basically is how we go offensively.”
Assumption pitcher Allie Timmons gave up a run in the opening inning, but settled in and finished with eight strikeouts.
Every spot in Assumption's lineup crossed home plate at least once in the second game. Kelley drove in three runs as did shortstop Nicole Yoder.
“We’re doing very well, but we can’t get comfortable with where we’re at,” Wardlow said. “We have to keep going.”
It starts with a much improved Burlington team. The Grayhounds were projected to finish in the bottom tier of the MAC by the coaches.
“Burlington has made a huge jump this year,” Ferrill said. “They’re a much better hitting team than they have been lately and they’ve got more pitching.
“It is going to be a big challenge for us.”