Knights salvage third, set up for another title run in '21

Maddie Loken continued her postseason tear. The sophomore shortstop led off with a home run and finished with six hits in the three games. Loken and teammate Anna Wohlers were selected to the 3A all-tournament team.

“It is huge,” Loken said. “It is very exciting. Very thankful to be on (all-tournament).”

The Knights bring back about everyone next year. They’ll have to replace five-year starter Carlie Sammon at third base and part-time starter Gracie Jevyak.

“Next year, we’ll have a lot more experience,” Loken said. “We know what we’re going to get.”

Iowa State recruit Olivia Wardlow, who missed all but one postseason game with a broken jaw, will be back for her senior year as will Wohlers (DePaul recruit), Lauren Loken and Katie Andersen.

“We know what we need to focus on for next year — fundamentals and keeping our energy high,” Wohlers said.

Besides finding a replacement for Sammon, Ferrill said Assumption needs one of its pitchers to elevate her game in the next 10 months. Leah Maro, Madden, Lauren Loken and Bella Nigey, who missed the last part of the season with injury, are the top options.