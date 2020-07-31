Knights salvage third, set up for another title run in '21

FORT DODGE, Iowa — Ron Ferrill made a bold prediction this week about Davenport Assumption’s softball program in 2021.
“Next year is going to be the best team we’ve ever had,” the head coach said.
Second-ranked Assumption capped a 21-6 campaign Friday afternoon at the Roger Sports Complex with a 4-1 victory over fifth-ranked Mount Vernon to claim third place in Class 3A.
It was not the trophy Assumption was hunting for this week at the state tournament, but a 5-4 defeat to Williamsburg in the semifinal round prevented a chance at a fourth straight championship.
The Knights secured the next best thing, the program's fifth consecutive top-three finish.
“We definitely push ourselves after we get down,” junior Libby Madden said. “We like to stay motivated, and this will push us to want it that much more next year.”
Madden, making her first postseason start in the circle, went the distance. The southpaw wiggled out of trouble on multiple occasions but finished with a four-hitter and a half-dozen strikeouts.
“Definitely one of her best games of the year,” Ferrill said. “She earned a shot, was cool and composed from the beginning. The game plan was to sub her out for Leah (Maro) in the fifth inning or so, but she was pitching so good we couldn’t make the move.”
Maddie Loken continued her postseason tear. The sophomore shortstop led off with a home run and finished with six hits in the three games. Loken and teammate Anna Wohlers were selected to the 3A all-tournament team.
“It is huge,” Loken said. “It is very exciting. Very thankful to be on (all-tournament).”
The Knights bring back about everyone next year. They’ll have to replace five-year starter Carlie Sammon at third base and part-time starter Gracie Jevyak.
“Next year, we’ll have a lot more experience,” Loken said. “We know what we’re going to get.”
Iowa State recruit Olivia Wardlow, who missed all but one postseason game with a broken jaw, will be back for her senior year as will Wohlers (DePaul recruit), Lauren Loken and Katie Andersen.
“We know what we need to focus on for next year — fundamentals and keeping our energy high,” Wohlers said.
Besides finding a replacement for Sammon, Ferrill said Assumption needs one of its pitchers to elevate her game in the next 10 months. Leah Maro, Madden, Lauren Loken and Bella Nigey, who missed the last part of the season with injury, are the top options.
“Libby showed signs today, Leah has shown signs as well as Bella,” Ferrill said. “They are all pitching good enough for us to be competitive. Now, can one of them make that step that lets us compete with any No. 1 (pitcher) in the state?
“If that can happen, it will be the best team we’ve ever had.”
