Knights softball rolls past Falcons in doubleheader

The Assumption offense was firing on all cylinders in its softball doubleheader sweep of Mississippi Athletic Conference rival Davenport West on Tuesday night at the St. Vincent Athletic Complex.
The Knights took the first game 10-0 in five innings before winning the second game 14-1 in three. Assumption moves to 6-0 overall and 2-0 in the MAC on the year while Davenport West drops its first two games of the season.
After taking a 1-0 lead in the first inning of Game 1, the Knights tallied five runs in the second inning to take the insurmountable lead. Sydney Roe reached home on a passed ball at the plate and then Callie Miller scored on an RBI single from Olivia Wardlow. Maddie Loken hit a two-RBI single to score Katie Anderson, and Wardlow and then scored on an RBI-single from Anna Wohlers.
Game 1 starter Bella Nigey struck out seven of the first nine batters for the Knights and had eight total strikeouts in the game.
"I always pitch with confidence knowing that I can go after my spots with a strong defense behind me," Nigey said. "I can always count on them to make the plays when contact is made. We spend a lot of time on defensive situations and that helps my confidence in the circle."
After a 1-0 top of the first inning from the Falcons in the second game, the Knights answered with five runs of their own. Maddie Loken got the scoring started, reaching home on an RBI single from Wohlers, who then scored on an RBI single from Roe to make it 2-0. Later in the inning, Emily Yattoni cleared the bases with a three-RBI double.
Roe helped lead the Knights' offense, which had 27 hits between both games, as she went 6-for-6 with four RBIs and a solo home run in the third inning of the first game.
"I was able to see the ball well tonight," Roe said. "All I had to do was wait for the pitch that I wanted to take."
Assumption coach Ron Ferrill is happy with his team's 6-0 start, as they have outscored their opponents 63-4 in those games.
"We can't waste any time at the start of the season getting in to good form," Ferrill said. "That's just the nature of the schedule that we have where we play Muscatine on Thursday. Both of our pitchers did well in the circle tonight and they keep giving solid performances. One of the toughest parts of my job is to keep the girls focused and remind them of last season and to bring them back up and keep them determined."
The Knights were looking for their fourth straight state title last season but after a loss to Williamsburg in the semifinals, they fell just short of that mark.
For Davenport West coach Steve Saladino, his team was facing a hot Assumption team in its first two games with a younger group of girls.
"We were supposed to have played a few games already, and Assumption is already in the middle of their season," Saladino said. "We know that they are going to be a tough team to play every time and we can't afford to take strikes at the plate. This team can get better and hopefully rattle off a lot of wins."
Ashley Smith scored the lone run for the Falcons on an RBI single from Abby Smith in the first inning of Game 2.
Both Roe and Nigey feel the team is laser focused at the start of this season and hope to string together some early season momentum.
"We have to prepare for Muscatine on Thursday while also taking things one game at a time," Roe said. "That starts in batting practice and with working on defensive sets."
Nigey echoes her classmate's sentiments and knows just how much each game matters.
"We're playing against each team like they are the best in the state," Nigey said. "We have to keep that energy up and keep the momentum going into the next game."