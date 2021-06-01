Knights softball rolls past Falcons in doubleheader

Roe helped lead the Knights' offense, which had 27 hits between both games, as she went 6-for-6 with four RBIs and a solo home run in the third inning of the first game.

"I was able to see the ball well tonight," Roe said. "All I had to do was wait for the pitch that I wanted to take."

Assumption coach Ron Ferrill is happy with his team's 6-0 start, as they have outscored their opponents 63-4 in those games.

"We can't waste any time at the start of the season getting in to good form," Ferrill said. "That's just the nature of the schedule that we have where we play Muscatine on Thursday. Both of our pitchers did well in the circle tonight and they keep giving solid performances. One of the toughest parts of my job is to keep the girls focused and remind them of last season and to bring them back up and keep them determined."

The Knights were looking for their fourth straight state title last season but after a loss to Williamsburg in the semifinals, they fell just short of that mark.

For Davenport West coach Steve Saladino, his team was facing a hot Assumption team in its first two games with a younger group of girls.