Knights' Wohlers develops into one of Iowa's best home run threats

Anna Wohlers has smacked 20 home runs this season, more than any softball player to ever come through the Mississippi Athletic Conference. She sports a .509 average, a slugging percentage of 1.200 and has knocked in 63 runs.
Still, opposing teams continue pitching to the left-handed hitter who anchors the middle of the order for Class 3A top-ranked Davenport Assumption.
"It is stupid," coach Ron Ferrill said. "I was surprised earlier in the season, but I've seen it so often now. We've seen so many teams pitch to her with an open base and she hits a home run.
"I know I wouldn't give her a dang thing."
Wohlers and Olivia Wardlow, two of the team's nine seniors, have been fixtures in the Assumption lineup since eighth grade. The final chapter of their storied careers will be written this week at the Rogers Sports Complex in Fort Dodge.
So far, the book has plenty of gratifying moments.
They've accounted for 183 victories versus 15 defeats. They've won three state championships and have an opportunity for a fourth. They've captured conference titles and been on all-state teams multiple times.
The book has one section of disappointment, a shortened season last year because of COVID-19 that saw Wardlow break her jaw in practice in preparation for regionals and Assumption's quest for a fourth consecutive title end in the state semifinals.
Now, they want their book to deliver a happy ending.
"It is very important to finish this well," Wardlow said. "This is probably the most seniors Assumption has ever had, so it makes it extra important since we're losing half of the varsity team after this year."
Assumption's championship quest begins at 7 p.m. Monday against unranked Clarke (17-11) in a state quarterfinal.
"If we win a state championship, the energy and how loud we will be, it would be ecstatic," Wohlers said. "Finishing on that note would be the highlight of my career."
Upbringing in the game
Softball always has been Wohlers' passion. Her father, Justin, played baseball at Black Hawk College and Western Illinois University.
She was involved in Dads' Club Softball at age 6. She was on her first travel team with the Future Lady Knights at 8 playing for a 10-and-under squad.
"Softball was an immediate love," Wohlers said. "When I got the bat in my hands and my dad was coaching me along the way, it was great. He taught me how to hit and how to throw. He was my biggest mentor growing up."
Wohlers still has photographs of herself in Dads' Club putting on the catching gear and throwing the ball back to the pitcher.
"My dad was a catcher and I remember hearing the stories about how you get beat up as a catcher," she said. "It is part of the job."
Wohlers dabbled with other sports like basketball and volleyball. She did basketball throughout high school and was a state place winner this past spring in the discus and shot put.
None of that matches the excitement or adrenaline rush like softball.
"Softball was always in the back of my mind," she said. "I always wanted to go play all the time."
The Future Lady Knights was one of six travel teams Wohlers has competed on since she was 8. She was on the Heartland Havoc, Lady Hitmen, Southeast Iowa All-Stars, Iowa Premier and most recently the Eastern Iowa Barracudas.
It has taken her across the country to play the game and be seen by college coaches. She's competed in tournaments in Florida, California and many other locations in-between.
All those experiences blazed the trail for her high school success.
Immediate impact
When Wohlers and Wardlow stepped into Assumption's program, the Knights were coming off a state runner-up finish.
Ferrill's team had plenty of experience returning with Emma Valainis, Nicole Timmons, Hannah Kelley and Nicole Yoder, all who latched on with Division I softball programs.
Even so, Wohlers and Wardlow found a way to contribute.
Wohlers batted .372 with six doubles, two homers and 35 RBIs as an eighth-grader. Wardlow, a second baseman, hit .419, scored 50 runs and swiped 23 bases.
The season ended with a 44-1 record and a state championship.
"Any time you can come in on the No. 1 ranked team in the state and make an impact of any sort as an eighth-grader, that in itself says something about how special of a player you're going to be," Ferrill said. "Shortly after that, they were getting looked at by major colleges."
Wardlow committed and signed with Iowa State. Wohlers signed with DePaul.
State championship and 40-plus win seasons followed their freshman and sophomore campaigns.
Wohlers became the Knights' catcher once Valainis graduated. She also put on more muscle and started to see her power numbers soar.
After three homers as a freshman, Wohlers popped nine in her sophomore season and led the state last year with a dozen.
"I really felt my junior year was probably the turning point because I knew college coaches were looking at me," Wohlers said. "I knew I needed to step up my game. It was always my dream to be a Division I athlete."
Explosive hitter
Through the first 11 games of the season, Wohlers had only two home runs. Nobody figured 20 was in the equation.
"This isn't meant in a bad way, but her focus early had to be on track," Ferrill said. "She was lucky enough to contribute at a high level in track this year, but that did mess with the amount of reps she took early."
By mid-June, Wohlers started to heat up.
She hit two in the opening game of a doubleheader against Pleasant Valley. She blasted two more in a twinbill versus Davenport North. She drilled three long balls in a sweep over Bettendorf.
And she hasn't slowed down, with a home run in each of Assumption's three regional victories.
Wohlers has 18 homers in her last 29 games, leaving her four off the single-season state record held by Ankeny's Kendyl Lindaman and Fort Madison's Erica Martinez.
"That is insane," Wardlow said. "You have to hand it to her because that's impressive."
Even though she didn't have the home run output early, Wohlers said she came into the season stronger after lifting two to three times per week during track and field season.
"That was huge," Wohlers said. "We didn't have a track season last year, so coach (Tim) O'Neill pushing us in the weight room has been big."
The power surge has not surprised Ferrill. He witnesses it on a daily basis.
"She's one of the most explosive hitters I've ever seen at the high school or college level," said Ferrill, also the head coach at St. Ambrose University. "I've only coached one other girl at the college level who even remotely compares to the power Anna has.
"People see the home runs in games and are in awe. We see it on a regular basis. It is nothing for her to send a half-dozen balls in one hitting session down over the hill (at St. Vincent Athletic Complex)."
Wohlers has 46 home runs for her career, the most in program history. She has hit many of those at the St. Vincent Athletic Complex, which has the dimensions of a regulation college field.
Home runs, though, have never been Wohlers' focus.
"Power is pretty important to my game, but the job is to make contact with the ball, and as coach Ferrill always says, 'Think line drive, think line drive,'" Wohlers said. "If it goes over, it goes over.
"I think I'm stronger and I'm seeing the ball better this year."
Wohlers admits there is a rush that comes with each home run.
"You're rounding third, you high-five coach Ferrill and then see all the girls cheering me on and smiling at home," Wohlers said. "I love coming home to that."
Versatile threat
Wohlers has had to adapt this season. After being the team's catcher the past three seasons, she has played all over the diamond this summer.
She has been at five different positions, with most of her time spent catching and at third base. She has played some corner outfield and was at shortstop on senior night.
Her preference? Catching.
"Squatting down and getting those pitches from my pitchers, it is kind of relaxing for me," Wohlers said. "I know that sounds weird, but being in that stance and taking control of the game is what I have been doing most of my life."
Ferrill also has had to think about the future of the program. Because of that, he started to groom Sydney Roe for the catching position this summer. During conference doubleheaders, Wohlers and Roe usually split catching duties.
"DePaul recruited Anna for a lot of reasons, but a big part of it is the power," Ferrill said. "They have a short fence in right field and they hope to get her power in the lineup right away.
"The more versatile she is defensively, the more chances to get her in the lineup. She's a first team all-stater at multiple positions."
Before Wohlers shifts her focus to the college game, she and the Knights have some unfinished business at the state tournament. The sour taste of last year's semifinal loss to Williamsburg still lingers with Wohlers and her teammates.
They seek redemption.
Assumption has outscored teams 35-1 in three regional games and is the No. 1 team in the state regardless of class by the Varsity Bound Power Index.
"We are absolutely peaking right now," Ferrill said. "It is a matter whether we blink and take somebody or some day for granted or not. If we approach these games like we did the previous three, we're absolutely scary."
Wardlow said it has been the most memorable team she's been on her in five seasons because of the chemistry and relationships formed with eight other seniors.
Now, they want a grand conclusion before going their separate ways.
"We just need to approach every game like we're playing the best team in the state, which is us," Wardlow said. "The only team that can beat us is ourselves."