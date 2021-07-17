Knights' Wohlers develops into one of Iowa's best home run threats

Versatile threat

Wohlers has had to adapt this season. After being the team's catcher the past three seasons, she has played all over the diamond this summer.

She has been at five different positions, with most of her time spent catching and at third base. She has played some corner outfield and was at shortstop on senior night.

Her preference? Catching.

"Squatting down and getting those pitches from my pitchers, it is kind of relaxing for me," Wohlers said. "I know that sounds weird, but being in that stance and taking control of the game is what I have been doing most of my life."

Ferrill also has had to think about the future of the program. Because of that, he started to groom Sydney Roe for the catching position this summer. During conference doubleheaders, Wohlers and Roe usually split catching duties.

"DePaul recruited Anna for a lot of reasons, but a big part of it is the power," Ferrill said. "They have a short fence in right field and they hope to get her power in the lineup right away.

"The more versatile she is defensively, the more chances to get her in the lineup. She's a first team all-stater at multiple positions."