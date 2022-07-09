Krogman, Knights romp to regional semifinal win

Davenport Assumption softball junior Izzy Krogman has not necessarily been known as a power hitter.

That might start to change after Krogman annihilated a fastball for a grand slam to help lead the Lady Knights past Independence, 13-0, in three innings for a Class 3A regional semifinal victory at the St. Vincent Center on Saturday night.

Assumption (33-8) will host Sumner-Fredericksburg (23-5) for the regional championship and a trip to state at 7 p.m. on Tuesday.

Krogman said she has had plenty of doubles this year and even hit the fence on a fly a few times but added this was only her second home run of the season.

“I really increased my power from last year to this year but I don’t think I have done anything different,” Krogman said. “I just work really hard and everyone works well as a team and I think that brings us all together and makes everyone better.”

Krogman said she knew she got the whole pitch when she made contact off a 2-1 fastball from Independence starting pitcher Marleigh Louvar in the first inning.

“It felt really good right off the bat, right when I hit it,” she added.

Krogman’s power surge helped Assumption take command with a 6-0 lead. The Knights would send 15 batters to the plate in the first inning and take an eventual 11-0 lead. Jessie Wardlow had stolen home earlier in the inning and Helen Sons had an RBI single to make it 2-0.

The Knights then had three consecutive infield hits to load the bases before Krogman’s blast. For the game, the winners had eight infield hits, including six bunt singles. At times, the Mustangs looked completely flustered with the Knights’ precision execution of where to place a bunt.

“There is no let up, we are going to take advantage of every situation and continue to put pressure on the other team’s defense,” Krogman said of Assumption’s bunting abilities.

Later in the first inning, Abby Odean smashed a double to drive in three runs and Sydney Roe chipped in a sacrifice fly. Maddie Loken had an RBI single to finish off the 11 runs in the opening frame.

Krogman actually made the last out of the first inning when she sent a bullet down the third-base line but it was snagged by Independence third baseman Emma Gonzalez.

But Knights coach Ron Ferrill said he sees what strides Krogman has made as the season has gone on, especially with hard contact.

“Izzy is becoming a star and she is having a fantastic season,” Ferrill said. “She has really quick hands and when she keeps her hands (together) and follows through, she has a lot of power.”

The Knights picked up their final two runs in the second inning on a two-run error by the Mustangs (12-26) that allowed Loken and Callie Miller to score. Bella Nigey pitched two innings and struck out five to get the victory. Leah Maro got an inning of work in as well.

The Mustangs will graduate just two seniors off their team in Shanna Kleve and Addi Bailey.

“Shanna is just a great leader, she is always supportive of everybody and is never negative,” Independence coach Alex Farmer said. “Addi will do anything you ask her to do without skipping a beat. They set a great example for everybody else and, hopefully, we can continue to build off that.”