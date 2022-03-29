Lady Leafs beat the cold and Galesburg in Big 6 softball opener

GENESEO — Temperatures struggling to stay around 40 degrees Fahrenheit and a steady wind did not keep the Geneseo High School softball team from its appointed rounds Tuesday.

Hosting Galesburg at the J.F. Edwards Complex in the first game of the 2022 Western Big 6 Conference softball schedule, the Leafs put the deep freeze on the Silver Streaks.

Senior pitchers Katelyn Emerick and Morgan Snell combined to no-hit Galesburg, with their teammates providing ample support as Geneseo rolled to an 11-0, five-inning victory to open Big 6 play.

"You can't win the conference if you don't win the first game," said Geneseo coach Bob Pettit. "We've got to take everybody seriously and respect everyone. We came out (Tuesday), played hard and were focused. They knew they had to overcome the weather and did a good job.

"They just played very relaxed. They did a good job of blocking out the cold and staying focused."

Geneseo (3-3 overall) did not waste any time in putting the heat on the Silver Streaks (0-6). Tara Bomleny singled and scored on an error to put the hosts up 1-0 in the bottom of the first, although Pettit felt like the inning could have been even more productive.

"Honestly, we should've gotten more than one. Our baserunning was a little hesitant, and it cost us," he said, referring to leadoff hitter Jaelyn Lambin being thrown out trying to take third on Bomleny's hit.

In the bottom of the second, Lambin more than made up for that, with her bat helping ignite a two-out Leafs rally.

Following walks to Sienna Frank and Taylor Krueger, Lambin belted a double to center field to score both runners and put the Leafs up by three. Two batters later, a two-run Maya Bieneman double made it a 5-0 game.

All told, seven straight Geneseo hitters reached base with two outs, with Sidney Spindel's RBI single capping the inning and giving the hosts a 6-0 lead.

"We were talking in between innings and helping each other with pitch selection and what (Galesburg starter Abbi Sammons) was throwing," said Lambin, who along with Spindel went 2-for-3 with two RBIs.

"Once we got those five runs and were up and having fun, we definitely wanted to end it early because it was so cold. But it was a fun game, and a good way to start Big 6 play."

Those runs proved more than enough for Emerick (1-1). She retired the first 10 batters she faced and posted four strikeouts before the Streaks' Kayla Pendergast reached on an error in the top of the fourth. Hannah Dillbeck followed with a walk.

However, Emerick got Sammons to ground sharply to third baseman Lauryn Wildermuth, who stepped on the third-base bag and then threw across to retire Sammons for the inning-ending double play.

"This game was much better," said Emerick, who had been on the wrong end of a 4-1 loss to Ridgewood two weeks ago in the Lady Leafs' only previous home game. "I knew it was going to be cold, so I prepared (Monday) night. After the first inning, I got accustomed to it."

Snell came on to pitch the top of the fifth and set down Galesburg in order with a pair of strikeouts to finish off the no-hitter, which came a week after the Leafs' spring trip to Cocoa Beach, Fla., where they split four games.

"We got to know each other on and off the field," Lambin said. "That was definitely a good bonding experience."

